Johnny Depp Might Play The Joker In The Future And Fans Are Freaking Out

By Griffin Matis |

Johnny Depp is renowned for his ability to step in memorable roles and embody iconic characters. From his galavanting as Captain Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean to his quiet and esoteric performance as the titular Edward Scissorhands, Depp is an undeniable force on the screen. Recent murmurs have paired up the Rango with the role of the Joker in the upcoming The Batman films.

Will Johnny Depp take on the Dark Knight?

The question of whether or not Depp will actually take up the mantle of Clown Prince of Crime and go toe-to-toe with Robert Pattinson’s Batman is still up in the air. We here at Gossip Cop have seen our fair share of made-up casting rumors, so we can’t say whether or not there’s any validity to the story. Still, it’s interesting to see how fans feel about the potential choice. Social media’s favorite concept artist Boss Logic posted his take on what the former pirate could look like as the Joker.

The photo, an edited version of a promotional shot of Johnny Depp from Fantastic Beasts. The artist removed the actor’s mustache and swapped his wizarding look for a more traditional Joker outfit, including the criminal’s infamous crowbar. There’s no word yet on whether or not Jason Todd would appear in any future Batman installments, but seeing the weapon alone gives us chills. It seems like we’re not the only ones affected by the concept art!

Johnny Depp as Joker??? Take my money already — Serious Bants 🇳🇬 (@ExcelJoab) March 5, 2020

I hope the rumors of Johnny Depp playing the Joker are true!!! He can definitely play the mob version after his performance as Whitey Bulger! — Phillip Kadek (@phillynextdoor) March 12, 2020

A surprising amount of fans were skeptical of the claim. Casting rumors are one of the most common pieces of gossip in Hollywood, and they can quickly get misconstrued by over-eager fans. Still, it’s hard to contain one’s excitement at the prospect of Johnny Depp tearing up the screen.

ik this is fake news but i honestly think he can pull off joker and even make him completely original. i mean every joker had different styles but i feel like johnny depp would be the most unique joker. https://t.co/wEY7HcFTU3 — justice for johnny depp! (@sunhopepeace) March 5, 2020

Although there hasn’t been much information about whether or not the Joker would even appear in future installments, it’d would be surprising to see yet another actor assume the title. It’s hard to argue that Depp doesn’t belong amongst the ranks of Joaquin Phoenix and Heath Ledger’s Oscar-winning performances or Jack Nicholson’s iconic depiction. Only time will tell when Batman will next clash with the Joker, and we can’t wait to see who will be behind that terrifying smile.