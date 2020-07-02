Johnny Depp Has A Few Things To Thank His Fanbase For

Johnny Depp Fans Have Always Been On His Side

Throughout all of Johnny Depp’s scandals, there has been an incredibly vocal group in his corner defending him from all angles. Sure, family and friends have spoken out in support of Depp after he was accused of abusing his ex-wife, Heard. And, since a few of them gave their support in the form of testifying on his behalf as part of his ongoing legal battle with Heard, their support has probably had the largest impact on how that legal situation is going. But it has to be heartening to the actor to learn just how much support he’s gotten from everyday fans.