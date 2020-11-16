Report: Johnny Depp Going Broke After Court Loss

Johnny Depp's complicated legal situation with ex-wife Amber Heard has captured the world's attention, although a new report says that Depp may not be able to hold the battle for much longer due to his finances. Considering the recent developments in Depp's case, the story comes at a time when there's a lot of misinformation about the situation. Gossip Cop took a closer look.
According to the latest issue of the National Enquirer, Depp is in a difficult position after he lost his libel case over the claim that he was a "wife-beater." With the bold headline "Depp Drowns In Debt In Plot To Sink Amber," it says that he's "going for broke to ruin" Heard. His ongoing legal situation with his ex-wife "is draining his coffers," the magazine says, and unless he figures out some way to scrimp and save, he'll be hitting bankruptcy soon.
Depp apparently didn't anticipate such a drawn-out battle or for it to cost as much as it has, an insider explains. "He had $100 million budgeted when this mess started and it's disappearing fast with lawyers' fees, court costs, and everything else," they add. The source doesn't explain what "everything else" is or why it would be so costly but instead moves on to the next court case for Depp and Heard — a defamation case in Virginia that also has Heard counter-suing Depp.
"The London ruling was a major win for Amber, but she and her legal team won't rest until she's victorious in every court," another snitch says, adding,
She will do anything it takes to run Johnny into the ground!
The magazine concludes by saying that "other sources" have told them that Depp "won't back down" and is planning on an appeal for his loss. "He said from the get-go this wasn't about money but clearing his name," one of the new sources say.
From the get-go, it's important to point out that this tabloid is clearly trying to cover up for its lack of actual insiders. Everything those supposedly generous tipsters had to say actually came from Depp's own words. Shortly after the court ruled against him, he posted a letter to social media thanking fans and noting that he would continue to pursue the case and planned to appeal. If the tabloid can't be honest about the star's own words, why should we trust it with anything else?
The tabloid is simply trying to ride the wave of attention that's followed the case. In the letter, Depp also announced that he was respecting Warner Bros. wishes and stepping away from his role in the Fantastic Beasts series, which is likely what inspired the outlet to claim that he was suddenly running out of funds.
Yes, lawyers cost a lot to hire, but so does Johnny Depp. While he may no longer play the villain in Fantastic Beasts, he's still getting his complete paycheck despite only filming a small amount. As The Hollywood Reporter explained, "Like many A-list stars, Depp had a so-called pay-or-play contract, which requires that he be fully compensated whether or not the film is made and even if it is recast. As is common with stars of his level, there was no morality clause in his contract, even though it was amended with each new installment."
As a result, Depp's single scene net him a figure somewhere in the eight digits range. THR, one of the most reputable outlets when it comes to Hollywood, reported that Depp's resignation was partially on account for his libel loss, but his stateside case against Heard was a big factor, as it would require him to appear in person in Virginia for at least three days. To the studio, keeping the actor meant a definitely messier shooting schedule and a harder movie to promote. Given Depp's desire to pursue the truth in the case, it doesn't seem like he would've given up on his case for the movie anyhow.
There's also the question of the Enquirer's agenda and past reporting on the Sweeney Todd star. Throughout Depp's legal battles with his ex-wife, the tabloid has repeatedly published nothing but harsh gossip about the actor. All the way back in 2017, it falsely reported that he was avoiding all Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales press to avoid questions about Heard, but he'd already done several. Earlier this year, it claimed that he was livid after Heard seemed to have found a girlfriend. Before he even lost the libel suit, it was already calling his career over this past August. None of those stories held a lick of insight and could only misconstrue the truth, just like this latest article.
Gossip Cop believes there to be elements of truth, but the story is ultimately misleading.