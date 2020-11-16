Report: Johnny Depp Going Broke After Court Loss

There's also the question of the Enquirer's agenda and past reporting on the Sweeney Todd star. Throughout Depp's legal battles with his ex-wife, the tabloid has repeatedly published nothing but harsh gossip about the actor. All the way back in 2017, it falsely reported that he was avoiding all Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales press to avoid questions about Heard, but he'd already done several. Earlier this year, it claimed that he was livid after Heard seemed to have found a girlfriend. Before he even lost the libel suit, it was already calling his career over this past August. None of those stories held a lick of insight and could only misconstrue the truth, just like this latest article.