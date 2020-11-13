Johnny Depp Friends Still Fear He'll Be Dead By Christmas?

Johnny Depp hasn’t had the easiest time recently. The actor has been accused of being abusive towards his ex-wife, Amber Heard, and the two are still entangled in an epic legal fight over it. Last year, it was rumored by a tabloid that friends of the prolific actor feared he’d be dead by Christmas. Gossip Cop looked into the bizarre tale. Here’s a look back on the story and how the actor is holding up today.
365 days ago, the Globe boldly reported Johnny Depp only had weeks to live. According to the tabloid, the Sleepy Hollow star's drinking was out of control over his court battles with Amber Heard. An insider stated Depp “was still ordering vodka to his room by the bottle at 3 a.m. the night before a recent red carpet event. He was gulping the booze during the event from a coffee cup. It was wild!"
The source continued, saying the actor’s security team "had to try and keep him steady on his feet" during the red carpet event. The paper, however, didn’t give specifics as to which event this was. Still, the insider added Depp’s erratic behavior continued as he complained about his hotel room but stated “it was fine” because he intended to “trash the room.”
There were a lot of things to unpack about this article, but Gossip Cop got to the bottom of this peculiar narrative. At the time, Gossip Cop ran the report by a source in Johnny Depp’s camp who assured us the story was false. None of Depp’s close friends were worried Depp was on death's door. As for this “irrational” behavior Depp was supposedly exhibiting when the story came out, we found photos of the actor attending the grand opening of the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida, where the Pirates of the Caribbean star looked perfectly fine.
Gossip Cop also did a follow-up report on this story days after Christmas in 2019, and not shockingly, Depp survived the holiday. A year later, and the actor is still walking around, very much alive. Unfortunately, this wasn’t the last time a tabloid made-up a ridiculous story about a celebrity dying by Christmas.
Just few weeks ago, we debunked a similar piece from the National Enquirer, which is owned by the same parent company as the Globe, that alleged Phil Collins would be dead by Christmas. The highly insensitive and false article asserted the singer was having “serious health issues” and friends feared he’d either die from this unknown illness or from heartbreak after news broke his ex-wife was locked in his Miami mansion. Unfortuantly for the tabloid, the legendary drummer announced a reunion tour with Genesis in 2021 the same day we busted the bogus report.
In regards to the Globe, we’ve busted several reports from the unreliable paper about Johnny Depp. Last December, we dismissed the publication for claiming Depp was moving to Russia. A few months ago, the same magazine alleged Depp was demanding $50 million to return to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Neither story was true, of course, and simply put, these tabloids have no insight into these celebrities’ lives. The gossip media certainly can’t predict when an A-lister will die.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.