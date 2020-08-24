Johnny Depp Demanding $50 Million To Return To 'Pirates Of The Caribbean'?

One magazine reported that Johnny Depp was locked in a stalemate with Disney executives over rejoining the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Gossip Cop waited until we felt like we had enough information to fully evaluate the rumor before reporting on it. Here's what we found.
The Globe lashed out at the star in its March issue with the outright bitter headline of "Jack Sparrow Eats Crow!" According to the magazine, the "cash-strapped" Depp had a change of heart of sorts and was hoping to rejoin the film series. With his current legal situation, the outlet's anonymous sources said that Depp's career had stalled and "his bank account is dwindling."
However, the source argued that Depp was so desperate for cash that he'd only return for a big contract, which doesn't exactly make sense and doesn't ever get explained. "He'll return for a huge fee — $50 million," which just so happens to be the same amount mentioned in his defamation suits. The outlet's tipster then said that Depp "expects Disney to see the error of their ways and bring him back for at least one more movie." As a result of the news of the in-the-works reboot film, "Johnny feels vindicated and now wants the studio to show him the money!"
There's one thing that really sticks out as wrong about this story. On the surface, it seems vaguely believable, but it just takes one look at the numbers to realize how silly this report is. For 2011's Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, Johnny Depp walked away with $55 million. In what world would Depp, whose legal situation is looking better and better as it progresses, be paid less after nearly a decade for what would be an even bigger project? We still don't even know what the future of the franchise holds.
As far as being desperate for work, he literally just had two films — Minamata and Waiting for the Barbarians — come out this year, and he's got a third Fantastic Beasts movie next year. Nothing about this tabloid's portrayal of Johnny Depp makes sense. The magazine basically admitted in the article that the only reason there's a mention of $50 million is that it's the same amount that's mentioned in his lawsuits. And we'd just like to point out that although the magazine constantly implied that Depp only looked at the role as a paycheck, his heartwarming charity work certainly makes it evident that Jack Sparrow means a little more to Depp than that. There's just nothing in this story that seems to be based on the truth.
Gossip Cop can’t say for sure, but this is most likely false, given the evidence.