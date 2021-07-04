Johnny Depp ‘Crushing On’ Angelina Jolie?

Has Johnny Depp set his sights on his “old pal” Angelina Jolie? That was one tabloid’s story last month. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor.

‘Movie Pirate’ Johnny Depp ‘Cruising For New Love’?

In early June, the Globe reported Johnny Depp has his eyes on Angelina Jolie. Depp and Jolie co-starred in The Tourist together in 2010, but aren’t often linked together in the press. The tabloid alleges Depp plans to change that. According to the publication’s inside source, Depp has “been wooing Angelina with emails and sending flowers,” adding, “He’s even cleaning up because back in the day Angie thought he looked too scruffy.”

The outlet adds that Ben Affleck’s reunion with his ex Jennifer Lopez has inspired Depp to give things a try with Jolie. The insider explains, “Johnny’s openly said one of his biggest regrets in life was settling for a poor man’s version of Angie when he dated Amber [Heard],” adding, “He’s by no means given up on love. He’s just incredibly picky and guarded these days, and that’s one big thing he shares with Angie.”

The tabloid then recaps Jolie’s separation from Brad Pitt, claiming, “She’s still fighting Brad over custody of their kids.” The source adds, “Angie and Johnny both have a lot of battle scars and are tough as hell, which is why a lot of their mutual friends think they’d be perfect for each other.”

Johnny Depp ‘Convinced’ Angelina Jolie Is ‘His Dream Girl’?

So, is it true Depp is fighting to win Jolie’s heart? We seriously doubt it. The tabloid fails to provide a substantial connection between the actors save for a movie they made together 11 years ago and the fact that they both went through highly publicized divorces. Depp and Jolie haven’t been linked in the press in years, and even when they were, it was never romantic. While the actors, now both single, are free to move on with whomever they please, it doesn’t look like they’re looking at each other.

Furthermore, the tabloid claims Jolie is still caught in her custody battle with Pitt which isn’t exactly true. Shortly before this article was published, Pitt was awarded joint custody of his and Jolie’s children after years of battling it out in court. While Jolie is contesting the ruling, making it so her legal fight is not over, the custody battle has drawn to a tentative close at the moment. The tabloid’s omission of this important development makes it clear it’s not keeping up with the stars.

The Tabloid On Angelina Jolie

This wouldn’t be the first time the Globe has gotten it wrong about Angelina Jolie. Last year the outlet alleged Jolie was “on the prowl” for women. Then the tabloid claimed Jolie was the “neighbor from hell.” And more recently, the publication asserted Jolie was starving herself for Brad Pitt’s attention. Clearly, the tabloid has no problem lying about Jolie.

