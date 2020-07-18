Johnny Depp Cheated on Amber Heard With Angelina Jolie?

Also on the cover is a photograph of Depp on a gurney next to the text “the night Johnny almost died” with an arrow pointing to him. The paper is implying this photo is of a critically ill Depp. Gossip Cop has traced that photograph as evidence presented at the trial itself. BBC posted the image in their story from the trial. It depicts Depp after Heard allegedly threw a bottle of vodka at his hand. He’s not dying in the photograph, contrary to what the outlandish cover would have you believe. Even by tabloid standards this is pretty lazy. We’ve debunked plenty of its stories in the past, like when it claimed Brad Pitt was taking the kids from Jolie to quarantine. This is completely false, as Gossip Cop spoke to a source close to the family who said the story was entirely false.