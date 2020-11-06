Rose McGowan Broke A Bone While Catching Up On US Election Results News Rose McGowan Broke A Bone While Catching Up On US Election Results
Johnny Depp Announces Resignation From 'Fantastic Beasts 3' And Intent To Appeal Court Loss

Screenshot of Johnny Depp as Gellert Grindelwald
(Warner Bros.)

Johnny Depp will no longer be playing Gellert Grindelwald in the Fantastic Beasts series of films. Warner Bros. seems to be distancing themselves from the actor's legal situation. Depp announced his resignation via an Instagram post, which also noted that he would be appealing his recent court loss. The actor also thanked his followers for their support throughout the ongoing lawsuits surrounding his former marriage to Amber Heard.

Depp began the note by thanking his fans and "everybody who has gifted me with their support and loyalty," writing that he had "been humbled and moved" the wave of encouragement in the wake of his loss against The Sun over an article that described him as a "wife beater."

"Secondly, I wish to let you know that I have been asked to resign by Warner Bros. from my role as Grindelwald in Fantastic Beasts and I have respected and agreed to that request," the actor wrote. "Finally, I wish to say this. The surreal judgment of the court in the U.K. will not change my fight to tell the truth and I confirm that I plan to appeal. My resolve remains strong and I intend to prove that the allegations against me are false. My life and career will not be defined by this moment in time."

Johnny Depp's legal battles have been a mess of gossip and rumors, and without any clear sign of a definite legal victory, it seems like both Depp and Warner Bros. hands are tied.

    • G Griffin Matis

      Griffin Matis is perpetually looking for the next investigation, especially if it involves tracking down photos or calling out deceptive writing. When he’s off-duty, he’s usually focused on something nerdy, like writing about what animal Leonardo DiCaprio would be in Animal Crossing.

