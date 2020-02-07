Wrong Rumors About Johnny Depp, Amber Heard Scandal

Truth rating: 0

By Laura Broman |

Since the end of their tumultuous marriage in 2017, there has been no shortage of rumors about Johnny Depp and Amber Heard. You might think that given some the sensitive details of this issue – namely, accusations of domestic abuse on both sides – the tabloids would put some effort into making their stories a bit more reliable. Sadly, that has not the case: the gossip industry is as tactless and untruthful as ever. Here are a few stories Gossip Cop has debunked about the exes over the past few years.

In May 2017, the National Enquirer published an article claiming Depp was refusing to do press duty for Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales to avoid having to answer questions about Heard. This was obviously untrue: Depp had already given several interviews promoting the movie. The tabloid was clearly just capitalizing on the new film to continue its false rumormongering.

In March 2018, RadarOnline made the claim that Heard was considering ditching Hollywood and moving back home to Texas following her failed relationships with Depp and Elon Musk. The website cited an unnamed “source” who reported that Heard was “aching to be a regular person again.” Gossip Cop busted this story – not only was Heard in the process of promoting her then-upcoming film Aquaman, she had also recently signed on to act in two upcoming projects. In addition, a source assured us that Heard had no intention of quitting Hollywood.

The made-up stories continued on into 2019. After Depp filed a $50 million defamation lawsuit against Heard, Star wrote that the actor’s Hollywood friends were turning their backs on him. The magazine went on to speculate that Depp might face “being blacklisted in Hollywood for good.” Once again, Gossip Cop found this rumor to be bogus. Another source close to the situation confirmed that the story was false. Depp’s public image may have taken a hit amid the drama, but he’s still being cast in plenty of films, such as the recent Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. Additionally, many of the actor’s famous friends have come to his defense.

Just last month, the Enquirer published yet another false story claiming Depp is “furious” over Heard’s romance with her new girlfriend, Bianca Butti. Another phony source supposedly told the tabloid that Heard was playing up the relationship “to rub it in his face” and that he just wants “all of this negative press to go away forever and quietly.” Gossip Cop debunked that story by reminding the Enquirer of the defamation suit Depp filed against Heard last year. It seems like Depp is more concerned with clearing his own name than forgetting that any of this drama ever happened.