Johnny Depp Wearing Bulletproof Vest Because He Fears Amber Heard Will Try To Kill Him?

By Andrew Shuster |

Johnny Depp has not been wearing a bulletproof vest out fear that Amber Heard might try to kill him, despite a ridiculous report. Gossip Cop can correct the story. It’s total fiction.

According to NW, Depp has becoming increasingly “paranoid” amid his tumultuous legal battle with his ex-wife. As Gossip Cop has reported, the actor is suing Heard for $50 million over an op-ed she wrote for the Washington Post suggesting he domestically abused her.

The outlet claims Depp is “living in tons of fear” as more details of their messy divorce come to light, so he’s started wearing a bulletproof vest. “He’s convinced he’s going to be assassinated by Amber or some domestic violence avenger and no one can tell him otherwise,” a supposed source tells the magazine.

The tabloid’s report is totally absurd. For starters, Heard is self-quarantining at her home amid the coronavirus pandemic. On Monday, the actress shared an Instagram video of herself picking oranges from a tree in her front yard so she could use them to make breakfast. She added the caption, “Keeping social distance by sourcing from my organic orchard… or from the one orange tree in my front yard.” Let’s say NW’s insane scenario were true – which it isn’t – Heard is practicing social distancing instead of assassination plotting.

Still, Gossip Cop ran to the story by an individual close to Depp, who dismisses it as total nonsense. The actor is presumably self-isolating at this time as well. That’s not because he fears he’s going to be murdered. The majority of people around the world are self-quarantining as the global health crisis worsens. We should note, however, that even if there weren’t a pandemic taking place – Depp doesn’t fear he’s going to be assassinated by Heard or anyone else.

This phony article is somewhat a change of pace for NW, which usually makes up stories about the actor’s love life instead. Last year, Gossip Cop busted the magazine for falsely claiming Depp was trying to rekindle a romance with Winona Ryder. Prior to that, we called out the tabloid for wrongly reporting that Depp was trying to date Jennifer Lawrence.

Of course, NW has also attacked the actor’s well-being in the past. Back in 2018, Gossip Cop debunked the outlet’s bogus story about Depp’s friends fearing he was deathly ill. He’s doing perfectly fine. This latest article is just a weak attempt at capitalizing on the actor’s legal battle with his ex-wife.