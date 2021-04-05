Gossip Cop

John Travolta’s Daughter Just Turned 21, See Photo Of Her Now

John Travolta poses with late wife Kelly Preston and their daughter, Ella Bleu
(Tinseltown/Shutterstock.com)

John Travolta’s oldest child, Ella Bleu, celebrated her 21st birthday over the weekend. Ella, who recently appeared in a Super Bowl commercial with her famous father, has grown up before our very eyes. Although she shares her dad’s dark coloring, there’s something about her face that makes her look just like her mom, Kelly Preston

John Travolta’s One Proud Papa Of Daughter Ella Bleu

It seems like only yesterday that John Travolta and Kelly Preston introduced the world to their newborn baby girl, the couple’s first of three children. The years have flown by since Ella was born and now The Poison Rose actress is 21 years old. Her father gave her a birthday shoutout on his Instagram page, and it’s clear from Travolta’s emotional caption that this particular birthday has hit him hard. 

“Happy 21st birthday to the most beautiful, kind, human being and artist I know,” Travolta wrote, adding, “Your dad adores you!” In the photo attached to the post, Ella smiles at something off in the distance, her straight brown hair pushed back over her shoulders. She’s charmingly dressed down with a classic blue jean jacket and has never looked lovelier.

With her dark brown hair and piercing blue eyes, she’s definitely the spitting image of her handsome father. But there’s something about Ella’s smile that comes straight from her late mother, Kelly Preston. Preston’s girl-next-door beauty was famous, but it was her bright, open smile that won the hearts of audiences everywhere. Even after Preston left this mortal coil, it’s clear that she left the best parts of herself behind in her beautiful children.

