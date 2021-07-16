John Travolta ‘Walking Away’ From Church Of Scientology After ‘Shock Fallout’?

Is John Travolta planning to tell all about the Church of Scientology? That’s the story one tabloid has cooked up this week. Gossip Cop investigates.

John Travolta ‘Exposes Church Secrets’?

This week’s edition of New Idea reports John Travolta plans to break away from the controversial Church of Scientology. Travolta tragically lost his wife of 28 years, Kelly Preston, to breast cancer one year ago. The outlet suggests Travolta, still reeling from his loss, is going to turn on the Scientologist congregation. An insider tells the tabloid, “Friends are whispering that he’s ready to spill all on Scientology now that he’s possibly breaking away from the church,” adding, “It would give him closure — and it’s the church’s biggest nightmare.”

The tabloid notes how former member of the church Leah Remini has turned against the institution and its practices. The source goes on, “Leah left and revealed a lot, but John is a whole other level.” The tabloid insists Travolta turning against the church would be devastating. The outlet speculates he likely knows about the “church’s inner workings” and “the alleged scandals” that have plagued them. The insider goes on to add, “Because of who he is, it’s likely John was privy to [a lot of things]. He could shed light on a number of scandals that have plagued the church over the years.”

The snitch adds, “He could expose classified church information. What John could expose would be epic.” The magazine then adds that fellow Scientologist Tom Cruise isn’t taking well to the possibility of Travolta’s departure. “Tom and John have always tiptoed around each other, but they really got into it when Tom recently was informed that John was pulling away from the church,” the source insists. “Tom didn’t change John’s mind about leaving, and John made no promises about keeping quiet.”

Finally, the insider notes, “Next to Tom, he’s the face of Scientology. He could single-handedly bring down the whole church. John knows a lot. People — including Tom — should be nervous about what could come out.”

John Travolta’s ‘Shock Fallout’ Could ‘Spell The End’ Of Scientology?

So, is it true John Travolta is turning against the Church of Scientology? We doubt it. While the loss of his wife was no doubt a devastating blow, there’s no evidence to support the claim that his support of the church is wavering. It seems the tabloid chose to mark the one-year anniversary of Preston’s passing by making up stories about Travolta with no evidence to back it. This isn’t even the first tabloid to pull this stunt.

A couple of weeks ago, In Touch published a nearly identical report, claiming Travolta was dissenting from the church after the one-year anniversary of his wife’s passing. An inside source insisted the move would “give him closure.” Gossip Cop debunked that report at the time, based on a clear lack of evidence as well. While Scientology is one of the more controversial Hollywood topics, Travolta hasn’t made any indication that he’s turning against the church.

But the tabloids have an even longer history with this story. In Touch tried to claim Travolta was leaving the church after the death of his wife twice before. Last year, shortly after Preston’s passing, the magazine alleged Travolta would be “stepping away from everything for a while,” including Scientology. Then, in February of this year, the tabloid reported Travolta was “breaking free” from the church. None of these reports have amounted to anything, so we don’t expect New Idea’s version to either.

