John Travolta Unhappy About Daughter's Hollywood Career?

At the time, Gossip Cop ran the report by a rep for Travolta. The actor’s spokesperson told us the account was “totally wrong.” We also checked with another source who is close to the Hairspray actor who revealed, "He's always been very supportive of Ella's acting pursuit.” Ella Bleu Travolta began her career at the age of nine when she appeared in her father’s film, Old Dogs. If the Grease star was truly uncomfortable with his daughter following in his footsteps, why would he offer her a role?