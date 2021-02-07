John Travolta Unhappy About Daughter's Hollywood Career?

John Travolta and his daughter, Ella, will be starring in a Super Bowl ad this weekend, but is the actor unhappy with her Hollywood dreams? A few years ago, a tabloid claimed Travolta did not get on board with Ella's aspirations. Gossip Cop is taking a look back at the report.
In 2018, OK! reported that Travolta wasn’t happy with Ella’s decision to follow in his footsteps and pursue a career in Hollywood. An insider claimed the actor is “super protective” of his daughter but Ella “was upset that her dad was standing in the way of her dreams to become an actress.” The insider added, "He's not prepared to let go yet!"
At the time, Gossip Cop ran the report by a rep for Travolta. The actor’s spokesperson told us the account was “totally wrong.” We also checked with another source who is close to the Hairspray actor who revealed, "He's always been very supportive of Ella's acting pursuit.” Ella Bleu Travolta began her career at the age of nine when she appeared in her father’s film, Old Dogs. If the Grease star was truly uncomfortable with his daughter following in his footsteps, why would he offer her a role?
Obviously, the report wasn’t true, particularly since the veteran actor and his daughter are starring in an ad together, just in time for the Super Bowl.
In 2019, Ella shared with People how John Travolta and his late wife, Kelly Preston, helped the budding actress prepare for her role in the film, The Poison Rose. “It helped so much having my dad there. It was so comforting and he’s the best mentor ever. When I have any questions, my mom and dad have the best advice, and that’s amazing… I love that it's sort of the family business!”
Additionally, this isn’t the first time the tabloids were was busted by Gossip Cop for being incorrect about John Travolta. About seven months ago, the Globe alleged the actor was quitting acting. The report asserted the actor's decision followed the tragic passing of his wife. Gossip Cop clarified that while Travolta did take time away to grieve, the story was false.
Around the same time, In Touch reported that Travolta was leaving the Church of Scientology. Gossip Cop explained that the tabloid had no evidence to support the absurd story. Travolta has been a longtime practitioner of the religion, so if he ever did decide to leave, we’re quite sure the actor would announce it himself.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
