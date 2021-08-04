John Travolta Selling Home Near Scientology HQ, What That Means For The Church

John Travolta has sold several properties he owns across the United States in recent years, but his latest real estate sale has eyebrows raising. Travolta, who revealed a year ago that his wife Kelly Preston had passed away following a battle with breast cancer, just sold his Clearwater, Florida, estate for a staggering $4 million. The home is located just a mile away from the Scientology headquarters located in the same city, which has some questioning whether Travolta is distancing himself from the religion he’s been a part of for the majority of his life.

John Travolta Parting With Clearwater, Florida, Home

John Travolta first purchased his waterfront Clearwater property in 2017 for $3 million. It was the home where he and his family, including daughter Ella Bleu and youngest son Benjamin, retreated during his wife Kelly Preston’s last days. She passed away in the home in 2020, which Travolta revealed in an emotional Instagram post. Now the family is parting with the home after Travolta sold the estate for a little under his original asking price of $4.65 million when he listed the property in March.

He eventually managed to sell off the home for $4 million, which is still a decent profit off of what he originally bought the house for. The location of the home so close to the Clearwater Scientology headquarters meant that Travolta’s closest neighbors were also members of the controversial religion. Tom Cruise, who is perhaps the religion’s most famous member, owns a penthouse in downtown Clearwater, while Travolta’s Look Who’s Talking co-star Kirstie Alley also owns a waterfront property in the Florida city.

Travolta And Scientology In The Tabloids

Over the past year, there have been rumors in the tabloids that claim Travolta is seeking to distance himself from Scientology, and these rumors have only increased in frequency following the death of Preston. To be clear, there has been no evidence that Travolta is considering leaving the religion he’s been a part of since 1975. Even this sale is not actual evidence that Travolta’s faith in Scientology is waning since the actor still owns a private residence in Ocala, Florida, which is just a two hour drive away from Clearwater.

Travolta also owns a home in the exclusive Calabasas, California, enclave, which is just a 45 minute drive to LA, where there’s another huge Scientology center. Whatever decisions Travolta makes concerning his faith will be difficult to ascertain simply by looking at his real estate holdings and any publisher insinuating otherwise should probably not be trusted.

More News From Gossip Cop

Reports Say John Travolta Retiring From Acting After Tragic Loss Of Kelly Preston



Kirstie Alley Sets Her Sights On Dating Her ‘One True Love’ John Travolta?



John Travolta Leaving Clearwater, ‘Breaking Away’ From Church Of Scientology?



Yerba Mate Is Trending For Its Ability To Improve Health While Delivering A Jitter-Free Energy Boost



John Travolta Shares News Of Late Wife on Anniversary of Her Death