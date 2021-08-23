Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Black and White photo of John Travolta in the late 1970s with his hands behind his head. News John Travolta Reveals What Actor He Lost Out On Roles To In His Early Career

John Travolta just opened up about what it was like being an up-and-coming actor in the 1970s. He name-dropped a few actors that he says he lost jobs to in those early days. Terrence Malick-Mania Travolta has found an unlikely friend in Kevin Hart. The two starred in the ill-fated Quibi series Die Hart. The […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Johnny Depp in a grey coat and hat outdoors Celebrities Johnny Depp Wants $50M Contract From Disney To Return To ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’?

One of Johnny Depp‘s most famous roles is that of Jack Sparrow from the Pirates pf the Caribbean franchise. A year ago, one tabloid alleged that Depp was seeking a $50 million contract from Disney to return as Jack Sparrow for a Pirates of the Caribbean reboot. Now, Gossip Cop is revisiting the story and the status […]

 by Mackenzie Jerks
Image of Kobe steak Lifestyle This Couple Ended Up With A Staggering Bill At Gordon Ramsey Restaurant After Misreading Menu

Jeffrey Paige decided to visit Gordon Ramsay's Steakhouse at Harrah's Resort. This where it all went down.

 by Suzy Kerr
Kanye West in a navy suit with Kim Kardashian in a navy outfit Celebrities Kim Kardashian Calling Off Divorce From Kanye West, Reuniting Six Months After Split?

Is Kim Kardashian already calling off her divorce from Kanye West? One tabloid reports that after only six months of separation, the TV reality star and rapper are mending their relationship. Gossip Cop investigates this hot rumor.  Ready To Make Things Work?  According to a recent bust from Life & Style, Kardashian and West are […]

 by Mackenzie Jerks
News

John Travolta Reveals What Actor He Lost Out On Roles To In His Early Career

M
Matthew Radulski
6:30 pm, August 23, 2021
Black and White photo of John Travolta in the late 1970s with his hands behind his head.
(Getty Images)

John Travolta just opened up about what it was like being an up-and-coming actor in the 1970s. He name-dropped a few actors that he says he lost jobs to in those early days.

Terrence Malick-Mania

Travolta has found an unlikely friend in Kevin Hart. The two starred in the ill-fated Quibi series Die Hart. The Saturday Night Fever star sat down with Hart this week on his talk show Hart to Heart. The two started discussing the early days of Travolta’s film career.

After a few years of kicking around in bit roles, Travolta’s big break came in 1975 with Welcome Back, Kotter. He followed that hit series up with two film roles in 1976: The Boy in the Plastic Bubble and Carrie, all while still on the series. As Travolta explained to Hart, he could have had a third big-screen hit in the Terrence Malick film Days of Heaven.

Travolta says, “I got the role and I couldn’t do it because [producers] wouldn’t let me out of “Kotter”. It was such a significant role and Richard Gere ended up doing it which ended up a theme where he did many roles I didn’t do.” Travolta’s loss would be Gere’s gain, as the film launched his career. 

Gere followed his lead role with American Gigolo and An Officer and a Gentleman, effectively establishing him as a sex symbol and megastar. Travolta stayed busy with two big hits of his own, Saturday Night Fever and Grease, so he was doing just fine for himself.

Hanks Factors In

Gere wasn’t the only one whose career got a spark from Travolta’s non-availability. The Gotti star tells Hart that 1984’s Splash was written with him in mind, and Gere was also considered for that matter. The role ultimately went to Tom Hanks. This would be Hanks’ first lead role in a film, and it was instrumental in the trajectory of his career.

For what it’s worth, Travolta doesn’t sound bitter at all about what happened. He said most of the major roles either went to himself, Gere, Hanks, or Treat Williams. Travolta jokingly says “I take responsibility for Richard and Tom Hanks… parts shouldn’t be hoarded.” When everyone involved has careers spanning over five decades, you can make jokes like this.

Alls Well That Ends Well

Travolta would go on to work with Malick on The Thin Red Line and even did some voice work with Tom Hanks for NASA’s Magnificent Desolation. Die Hart should get a second season, entitled Die Harter coming someday to The Roku Channel.

More News From Gossip Cop

John Travolta Selling Home Near Scientology HQ, What That Means For The Church
Reports Say John Travolta Retiring From Acting After Tragic Loss Of Kelly Preston
Report: Kirstie Alley Sets Her Sights On Dating Her ‘One True Love’ John Travolta
John Travolta Leaving Clearwater, ‘Breaking Away’ From Church Of Scientology?
John Travolta Shares News Of Late Wife on Anniversary of Her Death
  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.