John Travolta Reportedly Quitting Hollywood

Following the tragic death of his wife Kelly Preston, one tabloid is claiming John Travolta is retiring. Speculation about Travolta’s future both professionally and personally has amped up since her passing. Gossip Cop will see what’s really going on.
Kelly Preston and John Travolta met on the set of The Experts. The two married in 1991 and stayed married for 29 years. Preston passed away after a years long battle with breast cancer on July 12. Immediately tabloids have exploited her death to sell magazines.
Travolta’s grief has given way to rampant tabloid speculation about his future. The Globe is now reporting that Travolta is going to give up acting. Their only source is a single anonymous insider who claims Travolta “has no desire to get in front of the camera again.” The supposed insider says Travolta’s priority right now is raising his children, for he ”promised Kelly before she died that he would look after them.”
In Travolta’s statement on Instagram following Preston’s death, he said “I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while.” Travolta should absolutely take time away from Hollywood so he can properly grieve and have an opportunity to spend time with his family, who are also processing their tremendous loss.
We don’t doubt that Travolta would make a promise to raise his children, but such a promise would strictly be between Preston and Travolta. Even close friends or family would not be privy to the inside information this insider claims to have. Gossip Cop can’t say for sure if Travolta will leave acting, only Travolta would know that, but we do have some objections to this tabloid’s story.
Towards the end of the article, this anonymous shady source says Travolta’s “career doesn’t bring him happiness anymore,” then has the gall to cite his 2018 flop Gotti as evidence that he would leave. The critical reception of a film and the death of his wife are in such radically different worlds that it’s immoral to raise them up in the same breath. Travolta has starred in his fair share of critical darlings like Saturday Night Fever and Face/Off as well as his share of flops like Gotti or Old Dogs. Critics would have nothing to do with his retirement.
Big news of Hollywood retirements is a typical tabloid cover story. OK! Claimed Sandra Bullock was retiring in 2017, she wasn’t. Just last month The National Enquirer said Morgan Freeman was quitting Hollywood due to “health woes,” which Gossip Cop found to be completely false. Woman’s Day, a sister magazine of Globe was busted for claiming Ellen DeGeneres was quitting her show after some negative stories started trending on twitter. Hollywood retirements are reported in formally drafted statements, not on tabloid covers.
Travolta has alluded to stepping away from Hollywood for a while. He’s currently starring in the Quibi series Die Hart. He is not currently attached to any projects moving forward and has mentioned a desire to retire before. This doesn’t indicate that he will retire from acting or won’t, just that he doesn’t currently have any projects.
Travolta has more important things to think about and process right now that what his next project could be. This article shouldn’t be trusted, just as In Touch couldn’t be trusted when it said Travolta was leaving Scientology because of Preston’s death, a story Gossip Cop busted last week. These tabloids just want to sell magazines.
Gossip Cop cannot come to a verdict either way.