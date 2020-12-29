Top John Travolta Story Of 2020: Leaving Scientology

Gossip Cop's Take

As Gossip Cop previously pointed out, the source emphasized that the Church of Scientology "might be afraid" that John Travolta was having second thoughts. This tipster didn't even have a close enough connection to Travolta to discern whether or not leaving the church was actually something that the actor was considering. It's clear, months after this tabloid published its original report, that the outlet had no real insight into Travolta's personal life.