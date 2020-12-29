Top John Travolta Story Of 2020: Leaving Scientology

One of the biggest rumors about John Travolta this year claimed the famed actor was considering leaving the Church of Scientology. Gossip Cop looked into the rumor earlier this year, but it bears a second look.
Shortly after Kelly Preston passed away following a two-year battle with breast cancer, In Touch reported that her grieving husband, John Travolta, was trying to “stay strong for his kids as he reels from the death of his wife.” The tabloid proclaimed that the Grease actor was considering leaving the church as a result.
A critic of the controversial church spoke with the outlet in the subsection titled “Keeping The Faith?” The critic insisted that the church “might be afraid that John is having second thoughts about Scientology. They want to keep him in their clutches.”
According to another source that spoke to the outlet, Travolta was going to take time away in order to spend more time with his children as the family grieved the loss of their wife and mother. “Ella and Benjamin have been the biggest comfort to him,” the source said, adding,
He wants to be there for them so he’s going to be stepping away from everything for a while. They’re all trying to be strong, but they can’t imagine life without her.
As Gossip Cop previously pointed out, the source emphasized that the Church of Scientology "might be afraid" that John Travolta was having second thoughts. This tipster didn't even have a close enough connection to Travolta to discern whether or not leaving the church was actually something that the actor was considering. It's clear, months after this tabloid published its original report, that the outlet had no real insight into Travolta's personal life.
It's especially galling that the tabloid and its source decided to make disparaging comments about the way the church treated Travolta after the death of his oldest son, Jett, particularly because Travolta credited the church with helping him heal from his child's untimely death. The tabloid couldn't be more obvious in its attempts to exploit two tragedies at once, all in the name of readership.
In Touch definitely keeps similar company, since Gossip Cop has busted the tabloid's sister outlets multiple times for publishing outrageous lies. OK! once claimed Travolta was barring his daughter Ella from becoming an actress. We learned from a rep for Travolta that the report was "totally wrong." The National Enquirer, another sister outlet, insisted that Travolta was quitting Hollywood as a result of his grief. Since the actor recently starred in a Capital One commercial with his Pulp Fiction co-star Samuel L. Jackson, it's obvious that our initial judgement was absolutely correct.
Gossip Cop can’t say for sure, but this is most likely false, given the evidence.