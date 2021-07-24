John Travolta Leaving Clearwater, ‘Breaking Away’ From Church Of Scientology?

John Travolta has been associated with the Church of Scientology since the ’70s. Over the last couple of years, many tabloids have alleged the Pulp Fiction star was ready to leave the religion. Gossip Cop has investigated a lot of these reports, so let’s look back at a few of them and see if we can figure out where Travolta and the church stand.

Leaving The Church Over Wife’s Death?

Soon after the death of his wife, Kelly Preston, In Touch claimed Travolta was contemplating leaving the organization. Noting that the actor was trying to stay strong for his kids, the tabloid somehow jumped to the conclusion that he was done with the religion without any evidence to support the claim besides the word of a Scientology critic. Gossip Cop rightfully wrote the whole thing off as speculation to sell magazines.

The same outlet reiterated its claims that Travolta was leaving Scientology back in February. This time, its reasoning cited Travolta’s statement announcing Preston’s death, where he thanked the hospital staff. The public acknowledgment of the medical community meant Travolta was slighting the church — at least, it did in the eyes of the tabloid. As if an absurd line of thinking wasn’t enough for Gossip Cop to deem the story false, a rep for the actor also confirmed our suspicions.

Selling His Home Means Leaving The Church?

In late June, In Touch was back with another article centering around Travolta and Scientology. This time, he was allegedly leaving because he listed his Clearwater home. The Florida town is where Scientology is based, and Travolta’s departure meant the organization had to worry about their most famous member spilling the church’s secrets amidst its multiple lawsuits. The outlet suggested the actor was willing to divulge information to the plaintiffs in cases ranging from exploiting children to perpetuating violence against members in its Sea Org branch to money laundering in Australia. Gossip Cop noted that separation between church and star was unlikely to happen anytime soon because it hadn’t happened the two previous times the publication suggested it.

Walking Away Would Bring Him Closure?

A few weeks ago, New Idea claimed Travolta planned to officially break away from the church. Jumping aboard the narrative, the publication suggested that turning on the church would give the actor closure in his wife’s death. Gossip Cop pointed out that this was highly unlikely as Travolta has spoken about how the church got him through the death of his son, Jett.

Of course, the tabloids were wrong about every single story. Travolta is still very much involved in Scientology and hasn’t turned on the church yet.

More News From Gossip Cop

Tom Cruise Has Big Sporting Day, Including Appearance At Wimbledon With Rumored Girlfriend

Yerba Mate Is Trending For Its Ability To Improve Health While Delivering A Jitter-Free Energy Boost

Ben Affleck Has ‘Hit A New Rock Bottom’?

Reports: Pat Sajak Struggling With Age, Stepping Away From ‘Wheel Of Fortune’?