John Travolta Leaving Church Of Scientology After Wife Kelly Preston's Death?

In the wake of her tragic death, In Touch saw an opportunity to sell some magazines. In an article about how Travolta is trying to “stay strong for his kids as he reels from the death of his wife,” the tabloid asserts that Travolta is now considering leaving the Church of Scientology. Under the headline “Keeping The Faith?”, the tabloid spoke to a critic of the controversial church, who said the church “might be afraid that John is having second thoughts about Scientology. They want to keep him in their clutches.”