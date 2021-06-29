John Travolta ‘Breaking Away’ From Scientology?

John Travolta is known for being one of Scientology’s most fervent supporters. One tabloid is saying that the actor is pulling away from the Church of Scientology after the death of his wife. Gossip Cop investigates.

Is John Travolta Leaving The Church?

In Touch is reporting that John Travolta is ready to leave Scientology for good and spill its secrets to the public. This comes close to a year after his beloved wife, Kelly Preston, died of breast cancer. The magazine did not reveal what about his wife’s death would lead to his departure but did find an unnamed inside source willing to talk about the situation. “Friends are whispering that he’s ready to spill all of Scientology’s secrets not that he’s breaking away from the church,” the insider reveals. “It would give him closure – and it’s the church’s biggest nightmare.”

(In Touch)

As evidence, the outlet points to Travolta’s recent listing of his home next to the church’s headquarters in Clearwater, Florida, as well as his Maine home that’s next to Scientologist Kirstie Allen. It also argues that the fact that he didn’t specifically thank the organization in his statement after Preston’s death shows that her passing impacted his relationship with Scientology.

Travolta knows plenty about the controversial church’s secrets to hide, according to the source. “He could expose classified church information. The church has also been accused of exploiting children, perpetuating violence against members in its Sea Org branch, and even hiding money in Australia.” The source also implied Travolta could help out the plaintiffs in many of the ongoing lawsuits against the church. “He could single-handedly bring down the whole church,” the insider says in closing.

What’s Really Going On With John Travolta

Gossip Cop can say John Travolta is not leaving the church anytime soon. When his son Jett tragically passed in 2009, the Pulp Fiction star apparently relied on the church to get through his pain. “I will forever be grateful to Scientology for supporting me for two years solid, I mean Monday through Sunday. They didn’t take a day off, working through different angles of the techniques to get through grief and loss, and to make me feel that finally I could get through a day,” he said during an interview at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane in London in 2014.

It is true he recently sold his Florida home close to Scientology headquarters, but he still has a compound close by. It’s scummy to turn a widower moving on from the homes he shared with his now-deceased wife into a story about his religion’s legal battles. While Travolta has yet to credit the church with helping him get through his wife’s death, he hasn’t left yet. We don’t expect this to be the last time we hear this narrative, however.

Since Preston’s passing, In Touch has run this exact story twice before. The first one was published immediately after the actress’ death, with the outlet wasting no time in using her passing to try to sell magazines. In the article, the publication tried to pass off Travolta’s statement about “taking some time” as the actor stepping away from the church and not public appearances and social media, which is completely false. In February, the publication ran a similar story, saying the actor was breaking away from the religion. A rep for the actor told Gossip Cop at the time that that wasn’t true. We can bet Travolta isn’t leaving the church anytime soon.

More News From Gossip Cop

John Travolta’s Daughter Just Turned 21, See Photo Of Her Now

Tom Cruise Trying To Recruit Meghan Markle For Scientology?

John Travolta Embraced His Baldness Thanks To Pitbull