John Stamos Sparks Fans’ Fears After Posting Hospital Bed Selfie

Fuller House star John Stamos is stirring up fear among his fans after posting a cryptic Instagram picture where he’s in a hospital bed. So what’s going on with Stamos? And what surgery did he seemingly have done? Let’s dig a little deeper into the story.

John Stamos Seemingly In The Hospital

On Thursday, Stamos shared a series of selfies from a hospital bed on his Instagram account. The actor had a smock over his hair, a hospital gown, and a mask on in the photos. In some of the pictures, Stamos can be seen with medical wires lying over his body. The selfies immediately caused concern in some fans.

Stamos captioned his Instagram post, “Damn you #Triggerfinger! Easypeasey #AllgoodHomeHappy” to hopefully lay any concerns fans may have to rest. But the lack of explanation left some followers worried about Stamos’ health.

Why Was John Stamos In The Hospital?

The most likely reason that Stamos was in the hospital was to have ‘Trigger Finger’ surgery performed. Trigger finger is a common hand procedure that’s similar to arthritis in that certain joints stiffen up. If this was Stamos’ surgery, his recovery time is about six weeks. Given that Stamos hashtagged “trigger finger” in his post, it’s likely this was the reason he was in the hospital.

Other Strange Stories About John Stamos

We’re quite used to looking into unexpected stories relating to John Stamos. In 2019, the Globe alleged that Stamos planned on cutting Lori Loughlin out of a potential Full House prequel. A so-called insider on the situation tattled that Stamos was “covering his [behind] by pitching a show that won’t need her to be a part of it.”

After we reached out to a rep for Stamos, we quickly debunked the story. Stamos’ rep confirmed that he did not pitch the idea for a Full House prequel as a way to cut Loughlin out of the franchise.

Another tabloid, the Star, claimed that Stamos was looking to get into stand-up comedy and was receiving tips from Bob Saget regarding his routine. An insider for the story attested stand-up comedy was an “uncharted territory, but if John can find his groove on stage, he might really have something there.”

After the outlet released the story, there was absolutely no evidence that Stamos was getting into stand-up comedy. Given that Stamos was busy filming for Fuller House and the new Disney+ series Big Shot, it doesn’t seem like he would have much time to work on a comedy routine. The tabloids are simply trying to spin tiny details into a much larger (but incorrect) story.