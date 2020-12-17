John Stamos Looking After Lori Loughlin's Daughters While She's In Prison?

It’s been nearly a year since Gossip Cop encountered a rumor about Lori Loughlin asking her Full House co-star John Stamos to look after her kids while she was imprisoned. Since Loughlin is currently serving time for her role in the college admissions scandal, let’s take a look back and see how we did.
According to the Globe, Loughlin “feels Olivia Jade and Bella need looking after and who better to do it than her TV husband John?" Stamos had been asked if could lookout for the girls, both in their twenties, while she was locked up. Stamos was “happy to help,” and “it comforts Lori to know John will be there for them to lean on if they run into trouble during their emotional highs and lows."
Gossip Cop busted this story by pointing out that television is not real life. Dave Coulier isn't really Stamos’s brother, and Loughlin and Stamos aren’t really married. WIth Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli both being adults, we concluded that they had no real need to be looked after. A source close to Loughlin also assured us that this story was made-up.
Loughlin ended up being sentenced to two months in prison with the possibility that she could be out by Christmas. Loughlin’s husband Mossimo Giannulli is also currently serving his own five-month sentence. Tabloids disagree on how her prison experience is going, but we know she hasn’t spoken to her daughters from behind bars. Also, it’s a prison, so you can assume it’s not going to be fun.
With Loughlin locked-up, Stamos has not stepped in as a surrogate parent for her adult daughters. Contrary to rumors at the time, Bob Saget and Stamos never turned their back on their co-star, but Loughlin was still written off Fuller House as being in Nebraska. Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli are not partying the pain away as one tabloid claimed, but the sisters have gotten closer because of the scandal.
This was not the last time Globe targeted Loughlin. A few months later this tabloid said Loughlin was keeping a record of all the celebrities who shunned her as part of a revenge tell-all. Celebrity tell-alls are a tabloid staple but they seldom ever happen. Life & Style said Felicity Huffman, also implicated in the college admission scandal, was preparing a tell-all interview as well. These stories were made up to get you interested in what stars could talk about without actually saying anything. Stamos is not raising Loughlin's kids now, so that story was indeed completely made-up too.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
