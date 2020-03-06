John Stamos’ Fatherly Advice For Josh Peck Is Something Every Parent Needs To Hear

By Brianna Morton |

Josh Peck and John Stamos may have played father and son on TV, but in reality, they’re just two good friends who happen to both be new dads. The Fuller House actor had some fatherly advice to dispense to the former child actor turned YouTuber and Peck was nothing but appreciative of it. The Drake & Josh star also had a lot to say about Stamos’ transformation into a proud papa.

Josh Peck says John Stamos is “crushing fatherhood”

Peck and Stamos both welcomed sons in 2018, with Stamos’ son, Billy, making his grand entrance into the world first. Peck’s son, Max, followed a few months later. Though they were both first time dads, Peck told ET that Stamos gave him some valuable advice about fatherhood before Max was born. The most important lesson, Peck said, was simply to “be around.”

It’s no wonder why Peck would turn to his Grandfathered co-star for advice. “Stamos is already crushing fatherhood. No joke,” Peck told the outlet. “Can you imagine John Stamos changing a diaper? I mean, that baby is lucky.” Peck continued, “But his son, Billy, is gorgeous and if I can get anything quite like that, I’ll be [overjoyed].”

Stamos had a perfect transition to fatherhood

Stamos’ newest role as a dad is possibly the actor’s best role yet. Josh Peck gushed about the changes Stamos has undergone since becoming a father. “He’s done this incredible, beautiful transition into being a dad,” Peck said. “And I know that he wanted to have a kid for so long. So to watch him sort of flourish in that way has been a joy.” It must have been an inspiring experience for Peck to watch someone he was close to and deeply admires go through the experience of becoming a father. Especially since he was about to go through the same experience himself shortly afterwards.

Josh Peck was also asked if he had anyone in particular in mind for the role of godfather for his new baby. It was heavily hinted that John Stamos would be perfect for that role. Peck played coy with his answer, but admitted that Stamos would be a good fit.

“Maybe, you never know. Stamos as a godfather? Not bad,” he said. “I’d want him looking out for my kid for the rest of his life.” The boy could certainly do a lot worse in the godfather department, and having Stamos as his godfather would definitely be a feather in his little cap. Regardless of whether or not he was actually chosen to be the godfather, however, it’s clear that Stamos and Peck’s friendship means young Max will always have “Uncle Jesse” in his life.