John Mulaney’s Wife Gives Heartbreaking Comment After Divorce Announcement

Comedian John Mulaney and his wife of nearly seven years, artist Annamarie Tendler, are divorcing. The news comes several months after Mulaney checked himself into a 60-day rehab facility to treat cocaine and alcohol addictions. The marriage had apparently been heading towards an end for months now, but it seems that one party was more responsible than the other.

News broke today that former Saturday Night Live writer John Mulaney and his wife, Annamarie Tendler, are divorcing. According to PageSix, Mulaney filed for divorce three months ago. His spokesperson confirmed the divorce to the site, adding, “John will not have any further comment as he continues to focus on his recovery and getting back to work.”

In December 2020, Mulaney checked himself into rehab after relapsing during quarantine. He’d already worried fans after appearing on Late Night With Seth Meyers in November, where he gave a rambling speech about the British royal family that was filled with long awkward pauses. When he announced that he was checking himself into rehab, his fans and fellow performers reacted with an outpouring of support for the comedian who never shied away from speaking about his addictions.

After completing his 60-day stay in February, John Mulaney entered into outpatient care. It was apparently around that time that the Big Mouth actor filed for divorce. When reached for comment by PageSix, Tendler said through her spokesperson, “I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage,” adding, “I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery.” It would seem from her message that Tendler wasn’t as willing to call it quits on the marriage as Mulaney was. Even still, though it has to be painful, she wished him well, which is a pretty classy move.

Is This The Divorce We’ve Been Waiting For?

There have been rumors over the last week that an “A-List” couple known for their TV work would soon announce their divorce. Since the tip to the popular gossip page Deux Moi was as anonymous as it was vague, there’s almost no telling who that couple actually is. It’s possible that the rumor was referring to Mulaney’s impending divorce, but the blind item indicated that the split would be one that fans will “N-E-V-E-R” see coming. This was the same gossip source that predicted Mulaney’s divorce several months back, however, so long-time followers of the blog would have known months in advance that it was coming. Despite the suspicious timing, Gossip Cop thinks there may be another shock divorce announcement coming soon.

