John Mulaney Divorce Update: Here’s The Latest

Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Sha'Carri Richardson on the left, Michael Phelps in a separate photo on the right. News Sha’Carri Richardson Tested Positive For Weed And Was Banned, Michael Phelps Got Caught But Wasn’t. What’s The Difference?

Sha’Carri Richardson’s Olympic dreams were cut terribly short when she tested positive for marijuana ahead of the 2021 games. Her ensuing ban left many fuming, bitter, and perplexed. Why was she banned from the games while Michael Phelps, who famously was photographed ripping a bong hit, was not? Gossip Cop can clear up the confusion. […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Side-by-side photos, Jill Biden on left, Robert Durst on the right, in a mask. Celebrities Jill Biden Could Testify In Robert Durst Murder Trial?

Is first lady Jill Biden going to testify at the murder trial of Robert Durst? Their former friendship could land her in court. Gossip Cop has the story. ‘Caught In Durst Murder Trial’ Before she met Joe Biden, Jill Biden was married to Bill Stevenson. The two were friends with the infamous Robert Durst, a […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Iggy Azalea wears orange athletic wear as she performs on stage News Heartbreaking Reason Why Iggy Azalea Won’t Share Photos Of Her Son Anymore

New mom Iggy Azalea is taking a strong stance after reaching a breaking point due to comments on social media. The Australian-born rapper has decided to make a change to the way she uses her social media accounts to share photos of her 1-year-old son Onyx after a series of cruel comments about the baby’s […]

 by Brianna Morton
Dax Shepard speaks with wife Kristen Bell as the two pose for photos on the red carpet News Kristen Bell Posts Photos Of Family Road Trip Amid Reports Of Marriage Trouble With Dax Shepard

Kristen Bell, her husband Dax Shepard, and the couple’s two daughters have embarked on a cross-country road trip in an RV for some summertime family togetherness. This fun family trip comes as tabloids report that the spouses’ marriage has hit a rough patch in the last year, which the two have supposedly struggled to overcome.  […]

 by Brianna Morton
News

John Mulaney Divorce Update: Here’s The Latest

B
Brianna Morton
11:00 am, July 26, 2021
John Mulaney wears a dark suit against a white background on the red carpet
(Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

John Mulaney has made a decisive move as his relationship with estranged wife Annamarie Tendler continues to devolve. The comedian, who recently began dating actress Olivia Munn, has taken a conclusive step towards ending his union with his wife of nearly seven years. This comes just a few months after Mulaney completed a 60-day rehabilitation program following a relapse during quarantine. 

John Mulaney Makes Big Step In Divorce From Annamarie Tendler

In the months since John Mulaney first confirmed that he planned to divorce his wife, make-up artist Annamarie Tendler, he’s openly moved on from the relationship. Earlier this month, Tendler reportedly moved her belongings out of the former couple’s LA home, and now the estranged spouses have hit a new milestone as their marriage continues to dissolve. 

Mulaney, just a few months after announcing his intentions, has officially filed paperwork in a New York court to divorce Tendler. TMZ was the first to report after obtaining the relevant court documents.  This is the first official, and public, step that either Mulaney or Tendler have taken since their initial announcement in May. At that time, a rep for Mulaney confirmed the news of the impending divorce to Page Six, commenting, “John will not have any further comment as he continues to focus on his recovery and getting back to work.” 

Tendler released a statement via her own spokesperson that read, “I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage. I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery.” Tendler reportedly had her own recovery to work through as her now-estranged husband went through his rehabilitation treatment for addiction issues, with one gossip podcast claiming she checked herself into rehab around the same time as Mulaney. Her treatment was more focused on emotional issues, reports claimed at the time. 

How The Estranged Spouses Are Moving On

Both Tendler and Mulaney are now out of their respective rehabs and seem focused on moving on with their lives. Mulaney, as the more public figure of the two, has been closely watched as he embarks on a new romance with Buddy Games actress Olivia Munn. The two have been spotted out and about several times and look to be quite cozy as the divorce drama rages on around them. 

For her part, Tendler is moving on and healing in her own way, which apparently includes listening to the Olivia Rodrigo album Sour multiple times. The make-up artist also reached out to the singer via her Instagram Stories, writing, “Hey bestie, you wanna hang out? *listens to this album on repeat all summer.*” Obviously the two have quite a bit in common, despite the differences in their age, which speaks to the power of Rodrigo’s debut album. 

More News From Gossip Cop

Yerba Mate Is Trending For Its Ability To Improve Health While Delivering A Jitter-Free Energy Boost

Kanye West ‘Slams’ Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian For ‘Flashing’ At The Vatican?

John Travolta Leaving Clearwater, ‘Breaking Away’ From Church Of Scientology?

Victoria Beckham ‘Seeing Red’ After Seeing David Beckham ‘Cuddled Up’ With Kate Moss?

Future Of ‘Flip Or Flop’ In Danger As Tensions Between Christina Haack, Tarek El Moussa Boil Over?

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.