John Mulaney Divorce Update: Here’s The Latest

John Mulaney has made a decisive move as his relationship with estranged wife Annamarie Tendler continues to devolve. The comedian, who recently began dating actress Olivia Munn, has taken a conclusive step towards ending his union with his wife of nearly seven years. This comes just a few months after Mulaney completed a 60-day rehabilitation program following a relapse during quarantine.

John Mulaney Makes Big Step In Divorce From Annamarie Tendler

In the months since John Mulaney first confirmed that he planned to divorce his wife, make-up artist Annamarie Tendler, he’s openly moved on from the relationship. Earlier this month, Tendler reportedly moved her belongings out of the former couple’s LA home, and now the estranged spouses have hit a new milestone as their marriage continues to dissolve.

Mulaney, just a few months after announcing his intentions, has officially filed paperwork in a New York court to divorce Tendler. TMZ was the first to report after obtaining the relevant court documents. This is the first official, and public, step that either Mulaney or Tendler have taken since their initial announcement in May. At that time, a rep for Mulaney confirmed the news of the impending divorce to Page Six, commenting, “John will not have any further comment as he continues to focus on his recovery and getting back to work.”

Tendler released a statement via her own spokesperson that read, “I am heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage. I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery.” Tendler reportedly had her own recovery to work through as her now-estranged husband went through his rehabilitation treatment for addiction issues, with one gossip podcast claiming she checked herself into rehab around the same time as Mulaney. Her treatment was more focused on emotional issues, reports claimed at the time.

How The Estranged Spouses Are Moving On

Both Tendler and Mulaney are now out of their respective rehabs and seem focused on moving on with their lives. Mulaney, as the more public figure of the two, has been closely watched as he embarks on a new romance with Buddy Games actress Olivia Munn. The two have been spotted out and about several times and look to be quite cozy as the divorce drama rages on around them.

For her part, Tendler is moving on and healing in her own way, which apparently includes listening to the Olivia Rodrigo album Sour multiple times. The make-up artist also reached out to the singer via her Instagram Stories, writing, “Hey bestie, you wanna hang out? *listens to this album on repeat all summer.*” Obviously the two have quite a bit in common, despite the differences in their age, which speaks to the power of Rodrigo’s debut album.

More News From Gossip Cop

Yerba Mate Is Trending For Its Ability To Improve Health While Delivering A Jitter-Free Energy Boost

Kanye West ‘Slams’ Ex-Wife Kim Kardashian For ‘Flashing’ At The Vatican?

John Travolta Leaving Clearwater, ‘Breaking Away’ From Church Of Scientology?

Victoria Beckham ‘Seeing Red’ After Seeing David Beckham ‘Cuddled Up’ With Kate Moss?

Future Of ‘Flip Or Flop’ In Danger As Tensions Between Christina Haack, Tarek El Moussa Boil Over?