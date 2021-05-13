Just a few days after John Mulaney confirmed that he was divorcing his wife of six years Annamarie Tendler, news has broken that the comedian has started dating actress Olivia Munn. A source close to Mulaney has revealed that the relationship is still in its early stages and that the two stars met in a surprising location.

It’s only been three days since John Mulaney and his estranged wife Annamarie Tendler confirmed that they were divorcing, and it would appear that the comedian is already moving on. According to a source close to Mulaney who spoke with People, he’s recently begun dating X-Men: Apocalypse star Olivia Munn.

“This is very new, they’re taking it slowly,” the source explained, adding, “They met at church in Los Angeles.” Ironically, Munn had been one of the many celebrities to publicly support Mulaney after it was announced that he had checked himself into a 60-day rehab after relapsing on alcohol and cocaine during the COVID-19 quarantine. “Sending SO MUCH love and support to John Mulaney. You got this,” she tweeted at the time.

Sending SO MUCH love and support to John Mulaney. You got this. ❤️⚡️ — o l i v i a (@oliviamunn) December 22, 2020

This is an interesting development in an already surprising story. Mulaney was the one to file for divorce shortly after he was discharged from rehab, and in her statement via her rep about the divorce, Tendler said that she was “heartbroken that John has decided to end our marriage,” adding, “I wish him support and success as he continues his recovery.” Munn and Mulaney will certainly be a couple to watch if their romance continues to work out.

