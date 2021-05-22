John Mellencamp ‘Running Straight Back’ To Meg Ryan After Breakup?

Is John Mellencamp still pining for Meg Ryan? That was one tabloid’s story earlier this year. Gossip Cop is checking in on the rumor.

John Mellencamp Splitting With Jamie Sherrill?

Not long ago, the National Enquirer reported that John Mellencamp has ended things with skincare guru Jamie Sherrill because he is still in love with his ex, Meg Ryan. Mellencamp and Ryan called it quits back in late 2019 after dating on and off for about nine years. Mellencamp moved on to “skin-care siren” Sherrill shortly after in early 2020. The new couple’s split was confirmed earlier this year, and they reportedly didn’t end on good terms.

Apparently, things turned sour for the couple shortly after Mellencamp’s 69th birthday back in October. “Jamie gave him a puppy a couple of days before his birthday, but it was the wrong gift. He didn’t have the nicest names for it!” an inside source dishes to the tabloid. “They ended up breaking up days later, but still tried to make it work for a while,” the snitch explains.

While the couple kept up appearances by insisting they were close, they didn’t spend the holidays together or even speak on Sherrill’s birthday in January. A source told the tabloid that Mellencamp “actually forgot” her birthday, proving to the “complexion couture queen” that he wasn’t really in it for the long haul. Now that things are over for the couple, the tabloid insists that Meg Ryan is back on his mind.

“He really only wanted to marry Meg and wasn’t that serious about Jamie,” spills the source. “Who knows, maybe he’ll try again with Jamie once it’s clear to him Meg isn’t taking him back — because she is NEVER going to get back with him!”

John Mellencamp Only Has Eyes For Meg Ryan?

So, is it true that Mellencamp sabotaged his relationship with Sherrill because he’s still in love with Ryan? It’s impossible to know, but it doesn’t seem likely.

Mellencamp and Sherrill do seem to have called things off, but it’s impossible to know the intimate details of their split. Sherrill was unlikely just a “rebound” as the tabloid insists since their relationship did last the better part of a year. Whatever the reason for the two parting ways, it most likely has nothing to do with Ryan since there’s nothing to suggest Mellencamp and Ryan are in each other’s lives anymore.

It’s also clear that the magazine has no more information than the rest of us. The anonymous “insider” that the tabloid gets all of its information from doesn’t even seem sure if Mellencamp and Sherrill are really over. The closing statement from the alleged source seems to cover their back by admitting that Mellencamp and Sherrill could very possibly reunite, contrary to what the rest of the article would suggest. It’s obvious that the entire report was baseless speculation.

An Old Narrative For The Tabloid

Besides, this isn’t the first time the National Enquirer has falsely reported that famous exes are pining after one another. Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston are popular targets and are often speculated to be reconnecting. The tabloid also tried it on Jenny Slate and Chris Evans, insisting he was crushed that she’d moved on. Most recently, the magazine alleged Ben Affleck had secretly been crushing on ex Jennifer Lopez for years. It’s obvious that the tabloid lives in the past.

