Truth rating: 0

By Elyse Johnson |

Is John Mellencamp marrying Jamie Sherrill and banning Meg Ryan from the wedding? A recent tabloid claims that the singer is forbidding his former fiancée from attending his supposed nuptials. Gossip Cop investigated the story. Here’s what we found out.

A recent article from the Globe reports that John Mellencamp is wedding beauty guru Jamie Sherrill. The outlet alleges that just months after calling it quits with Meg Ryan, the singer-songwriter plans to wed Sherrill as soon as the coronavirus pandemic has cleared up. “John has already proposed to Jamie and wants to marry her as soon as possible. He believes Jamie is the love of his life and wants to spend the rest of his life with her. Once things get back to normal, making her his wife will be John’s top priority,” a so-called source tells the outlet.

The supposed source continues, saying the ceremony will be “fairly grand” with a couple of hundred guests in attendance, but the one person not invited to festivities is Meg Ryan. The outlet contends the couple is “firm” about not having the actress there. “There’s no way Meg will get an invite, not because of their romantic history, but because John’s still bitter about the way things ended,” the sketchy source adds. The publication asserts that Mellencamp wants to “start a whole new chapter” without Ryan “anywhere near it.”

The only pieces of truths to the story are that Ryan and Mellencamp have broken up and that Mellencamp is dating Sherrill. However, everything else is false. Mellencamp and Sherrill aren’t getting married once quarantine is lifted. A rep for Mellencamp says the story is not true, and they aren’t planning a wedding. Additionally, it’s hard to believe the tabloid when it has a history of being unreliable about Ryan and Mellencamp.

Gossip Cop busted the phony outlet in August 2019 for falsely claiming that Meg Ryan called off her wedding to John Mellencamp after a “botched” nose job. The silly story alleged that the actress underwent surgery for the wedding, but it “backfired big-time,” with a dubious insider asserting Ryan postponed the wedding plans due to the mishap. The whole narrative was fabricated. We reached out to separate reps for Mellencamp and Ryan, who both called the piece “absolute fiction.”

Two months prior, we debunked the Globe’s sister publication, the National Enquirer, for incorrectly stating that Tom Hanks was walking Ryan down the aisle at her supposed wedding to Mellencamp. Gossip Cop investigated the story and found no truth to it. We also checked with a spokesperson for Ryan, who assured us piece was “just something out of thin air and has no relationship to reality.” We debunked the misleading article when it came out, just as we did with this latest wedding story.