Gossip Cop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez lean in close to each other during a basketball game Celebrities ‘Fussy’ Jennifer Lopez Planning To Lay Down The Law On Ben Affleck’s Bad Habits?

Is Jennifer Lopez insisting Ben Affleck clean up his act? That’s one tabloid’s story this week. Gossip Cop takes a look at the rumor. ‘Health-Conscious’ Jennifer Lopez ‘Itching To Change’ Ben Affleck’s Lifestyle? This week’s edition of the National Enquirer reports on a point of contention in the recently-reunited Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s relationship. […]

 by Ariel Gordon
Meg Ryan, in a white t shirt, walks with John Mellencamp, in a black shirt Celebrities John Mellencamp Being ‘Creepy’, Trying To Get Back Together With Meg Ryan?

Getting over an ex is hard. One tabloid is claiming John Mellencamp is still hung up on Meg Ryan. Gossip Cop looks into the rumors. Is John Mellencamp Hung Up On Meg Ryan? Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp broke up for good in 2019 after being on and off fiancées for years. The National Enquirer […]

 by Cortland Ann
Eric Johnson, wearing a black suit, walks with Jessica Simpson, in a gold gown Celebrities Reports Say Jessica Simpson’s Husband Eric Johnson Is ‘Fed-Up’ With Her

Is Jessica Simpson driving her husband Eric Johnson to a breaking point? That’s what plenty of reports have been suggesting. Gossip Cop has investigated the rumors and can set the record straight. Jessica Simpson Embarrassed Eric Johnson With New Book? Last year, OK! reported Simpson’s new memoir, Open Book, discusses her past relationships too much […]

 by Ariel Gordon
Side by side images of Meghan Markle in the background with Kate Middleton in the foreground blurred and Princess Beatrice. Royals Meghan Stealing Princess Beatrice’s Baby Name, Setting To Showdown With Kate Middleton, And More Of This Week’s Royal Drama

In what should now be its own daytime tv soap opera, the saga of Meghan Markle vs. the British Royal Family is continuing as strong as ever. This past week saw a rash of reports claiming everything from Markle causing a “toxic marriage” for Prince Harry to her being part of the cause of internal […]

 by Laura Hohenstein
Celebrities

John Mellencamp Being ‘Creepy’, Trying To Get Back Together With Meg Ryan?

C
Cortland Ann
4:00 pm, June 27, 2021
Meg Ryan, in a white t shirt, walks with John Mellencamp, in a black shirt
(Alo Ceballos/Getty Images)

Getting over an ex is hard. One tabloid is claiming John Mellencamp is still hung up on Meg Ryan. Gossip Cop looks into the rumors.

Is John Mellencamp Hung Up On Meg Ryan?

Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp broke up for good in 2019 after being on and off fiancées for years. The National Enquirer quotes an unnamed source who says that despite the Sleeping In Seattle actress moving to Montecito, Mellencamp is still crooning about her. “John’s never given up hope that he and Meg would one day reunite,” the snitch insists. 

Despite that so-called “hope,” Mellencamp has hooked on with Natasha Bennett, a California realtor the outlet swears is a “Meg look-alike.” The new couple apparently visited Ryan’s new hometown. “John’s been spending time in Montecito, near where Meg lives, jamming with friends, on the off chance that Meg will walk in the room and swoon all over him,” the source spills. This elaborate plan allegedly did not go over well with those close to Ryan. “Her friends just wish he would give it up and get a life – but he won’t. He’s even claiming he might get a house near her!” 

Gossip Cop’s Take

First off, visiting Montecito is that unusual for celebrities. Many people have homes there including Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Ellen Degeneres. It’s not crazy to believe Mellencamp was in the area visiting friends. That doesn’t mean he’s hung up on Meg Ryan. 

Also, the “Jack & Diane” singer didn’t get a younger-looking version of Ryan to date him. He clearly has a thing for blondes. All three of his ex-wives are blonde. All of his recent girlfriends are blondes. You could maybe make the argument that he was replacing his ex if Ryan was the first woman with blonde hair he was with, but she definitely wasn’t.

If Gossip Cop hasn’t poked enough holes in this story then sit tight. It is Ryan’s representation, not Mellencamp’s that insists the pair parted on good terms. If he did still carry the torch for the queen of rom-coms, she clearly has no idea and isn’t bothered by his presence in Montecito. If she’s not creeped out, who cares?

Quite The History

The National Enquirer has a long and weird fascination with the aging rocker. The outlet falsely claimed in 2020 that the then-engaged Mellencamp and Ryan had secretly married after the actress was seen wearing a ring. After the engagement was called off, the publication reported that Mellencamp was running back to Ryan after breaking up with Jamie Sherrill. A bizarre story camp out this week from the outlet claiming his daughter and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp can veto his partners. Gossip Cop doesn’t understand why the Enquirer follows John Mellencamp but will be there when they do to call them out.

More News From Gossip Cop

Kourtney Kardashian ‘Blindsided’ By Kim’s Confession She ‘Hooked Up’ With Travis Barker?

Goldie Hawn’s Face ‘Ruined’ By Too Much Plastic Surgery?

Prince Harry Dropping Mountbatten-Windsor From His Name After Split From Royal Family?

‘Stir-Crazy’ George Clooney ‘Butting Heads’ With Amal?

‘Heartbroken’ Princess Beatrice Cried After Meghan Markle Stole Her Choice Of Baby Name?

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.