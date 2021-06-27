John Mellencamp Being ‘Creepy’, Trying To Get Back Together With Meg Ryan?

Getting over an ex is hard. One tabloid is claiming John Mellencamp is still hung up on Meg Ryan. Gossip Cop looks into the rumors.

Is John Mellencamp Hung Up On Meg Ryan?

Meg Ryan and John Mellencamp broke up for good in 2019 after being on and off fiancées for years. The National Enquirer quotes an unnamed source who says that despite the Sleeping In Seattle actress moving to Montecito, Mellencamp is still crooning about her. “John’s never given up hope that he and Meg would one day reunite,” the snitch insists.

Despite that so-called “hope,” Mellencamp has hooked on with Natasha Bennett, a California realtor the outlet swears is a “Meg look-alike.” The new couple apparently visited Ryan’s new hometown. “John’s been spending time in Montecito, near where Meg lives, jamming with friends, on the off chance that Meg will walk in the room and swoon all over him,” the source spills. This elaborate plan allegedly did not go over well with those close to Ryan. “Her friends just wish he would give it up and get a life – but he won’t. He’s even claiming he might get a house near her!”

Gossip Cop’s Take

First off, visiting Montecito is that unusual for celebrities. Many people have homes there including Oprah Winfrey, Prince Harry, Meghan Markle, and Ellen Degeneres. It’s not crazy to believe Mellencamp was in the area visiting friends. That doesn’t mean he’s hung up on Meg Ryan.

Also, the “Jack & Diane” singer didn’t get a younger-looking version of Ryan to date him. He clearly has a thing for blondes. All three of his ex-wives are blonde. All of his recent girlfriends are blondes. You could maybe make the argument that he was replacing his ex if Ryan was the first woman with blonde hair he was with, but she definitely wasn’t.

If Gossip Cop hasn’t poked enough holes in this story then sit tight. It is Ryan’s representation, not Mellencamp’s that insists the pair parted on good terms. If he did still carry the torch for the queen of rom-coms, she clearly has no idea and isn’t bothered by his presence in Montecito. If she’s not creeped out, who cares?

Quite The History

The National Enquirer has a long and weird fascination with the aging rocker. The outlet falsely claimed in 2020 that the then-engaged Mellencamp and Ryan had secretly married after the actress was seen wearing a ring. After the engagement was called off, the publication reported that Mellencamp was running back to Ryan after breaking up with Jamie Sherrill. A bizarre story camp out this week from the outlet claiming his daughter and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum Teddi Mellencamp can veto his partners. Gossip Cop doesn’t understand why the Enquirer follows John Mellencamp but will be there when they do to call them out.

