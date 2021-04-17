John Mellencamp Banning Meg Ryan From His Wedding?

Is John Mellencamp marrying Jamie Sherrill and banning his ex, Meg Ryan, from the wedding? That’s what one tabloid was claiming this time last year. Gossip Cop takes a second look at the rumor.

John Mellencamp Banning Meg Ryan?

According to a Globe report from twelve months ago, John Mellencamp had popped the question to his skin care guru girlfriend, Jamie Sherrill. The tabloid claimed that Mellencamp and Sherrill planned to tie the knot after the coronavirus pandemic had cleared up. According to an insider, “John has already proposed to Jamie and wants to marry her as soon as possible. He believes Jamie is the love of his life and wants to spend the rest of his life with her. Once things get back to normal, making her his wife will be John’s top priority.”

The source spilled to the tabloid that the couple was planning a grand ceremony with a couple of hundred guests. But there was one notable detail about the guestlist, and it was that Mellencamp’s ex-fiancee, Meg Ryan, was explicitly not invited. According to the inside source, “There’s no way Meg will get an invite, not because of their romantic history, but because John’s still bitter about the way things ended.” The insider went on to explain that Mellencamp was starting “a whole new chapter” and wanted to keep Ryan out of it.

Where’s John Mellencamp’s Wedding?

Gossip Cop was skeptical of the report. Aside from the alleged insider, there was truly no evidence to support the claim. Sure, Mellencamp and Sherrill were dating, but there was no reason to assume the new couple had any plans to wed. A representative for John Mellencamp told Gossip Cop that there was absolutely no truth to the report and Mellencamp didn’t have any wedding plans.

One year has passed, and while the pandemic hasn’t ended, there have been no legitimate reports about Mellencamp and Sherrill’s alleged engagement. On the contrary, it’s been a while since Mellencamp and Sherrill have been publicly connected. Some outlets have even speculated that the pair split. Whether they are currently together or not, an engagement for a star like Mellencamp would have been big news, especially if plans were already being made for the big bash described. Nevertheless, a year has passed and no evidence has risen substantiating the doubtful source’s claims.

The Tabloids On Mellencamp And Ryan

Besides, the tabloids often speculate about John Mellencamp and Meg Ryan, often getting it wrong. Not long ago, OK! reported that Mellencamp’s ex, Christie Brinkley, was trying to get back with him. Gossip Cop debunked the report, but the speculation didn’t stop. The Globe reported not too long ago that Meg Ryan was “rebounding” with Russell Crowe. The article was clearly fiction, Gossip Cop quickly discovered. OK! also claimed last year that Meg Ryan was trying to get back together with Mellencamp, another totally false claim. Clearly, this article was another attempt at inventing drama for the singer and nothing more.

