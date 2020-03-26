That’s It, John Mayer Officially Has One Of The Best Celebrity Instagrams

By Brianna Morton |

John Mayer’s Instagram page is a sight to behold. Between photos of the legendary crooner performing onstage, outfit of the day photos, and the occasional memes, there’s a real sense of the man behind the social media account followed by millions. There’s a little something for everyone on Mayer’s Instagram.

John Mayer: Meme God

Mayer has found his perfect match in Instagram. The singer, who’s known for putting his foot in his mouth on occasion, is uniquely suited for the site, which largely relies on photos, videos, and short pithy comments for engaging content. Mayer seems to thrive in this medium, especially when it comes to posting memes and other silly posts. The Drake meme template seems to be a favorite of Mayer’s.

Outstanding Fashion Choices

Another way John Mayer wins Instagram is simply with his good looks and impeccable taste in clothes. There’s several “outfit of the day” type posts that Mayer regularly uploads that we are particularly fans of. His style is both casual and elevated, which makes for a winning combination.

Celebrity Snaps

Other celebrities often pop up on John Mayer’s Instagram page as well. Whether it’s a photo of a secret pop-up comedy show with Dave Chappelle (or his dad posing with the comedian), selfies with Andy Cohen, or snapshots of him with fellow singer-songwriter Alec Benjamin, Mayer’s Instagram is a who’s who of Hollywood. Mayer’s many famous exes don’t appear, strangely enough.

On Stage With John Mayer

Lest anyone forget that Mayer is an incredibly talented musician, there are plenty of photos of him performing, both on stage and off. Included in this roundup are Mayer performing with Dead & Company, as well as some solo performances by Mayer. Plenty of these photos feature Mayer’s “guitar face,” which tends to be a very divisive topic among fans. Regardless, it’s great to see Mayer where he performs best: with a guitar in his hands.

Mayer And His True Love

Speaking of guitars, the instrument is, obviously, one of Mayer’s favorite Instagram subjects. Not only are there photos of Mayer playing his guitar and posing with his guitar, but there are also plenty of shots of just the guitar by themselves. We honestly can’t think of anything more swoon worthy than Mayer with a guitar.

With slightly under 5 million followers, John Mayer doesn’t have the widest of audiences, which is a pure shame considering how creative and downright enjoyable his page is. Perhaps that’s for the best, however. We’ve all seen what happens when Mayer gets a lot of attention. Flying slightly under the radar seems to be the best path for him.