John Mayer, Jennifer Aniston Secretly Dating Again?

Are Jennifer Aniston and John Mayer an item again? That was one tabloid’s story earlier this year. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor.

Back in April, Woman’s Day reported Jennifer Aniston and her ex-boyfriend John Mayer had been meeting up in secret for quite some time. An inside source told the tabloid, “Before COVID restrictions came into place, it wasn’t unusual to see Jen and John catching up over a drink at Sunset Tower, which is her favorite bar, and John used to live there on and off before he bought a house in LA — not too far from hers.” The source continued, insisting, “They’ve always been friendly exes, and you could tell there was still chemistry between them.”

While the couple split over a decade ago, rumors of a reunion were heating up. The tabloid pointed to a recent sighting of what fans believed to be Aniston’s dog in a video of Mayer’s. The magazine also took a look at comments from Mayer shortly after their split in 2009, when he said, “I’ll always be sorry that it didn’t last. In some ways I wish I could be with her. But I can’t change the fact that I need to be 32.” The publication suggests Mayer has grown a lot in their time apart and is finally ready to be with Aniston again.

Jennifer Aniston Ready To Take John Mayer Back?

A source also provided some insight on Aniston’s feelings towards the matter, explaining, “She always said one day he might be right for her, and she hinted if they were both single when he’d done some growing up, there might be another chance for them,” adding, “He didn’t take that very well for quite some time, but 10 years later, John’s a changed man.”

According to the source, “Their friendship had been slowly progressing for a few years now, and given that Jen’s been quietly dating lately and has cooled things off with Brad, she’s struggling to find a reason not to try things again with John.” On a final note, the insider adds, “They’re hanging out at each other’s homes, where he plays music for her on his acoustic guitar… which she has always found hard to resist!”

John Mayer Finally ‘Mature’ Enough For Jennifer Aniston?

So, is it true that after all this time, Aniston and Mayer are back together? Not at all — we can explain.

The alleged insider references an incident from 2020 when Aniston and Mayer were spotted at the Sunset Tower Hotel together, insinuating that the pair had been meeting for “secret dates.” Gossip Cop covered this isolated incident at the time, confirming that the pair was there with mutual friends, and it “wasn’t a romantic meeting.” The tabloid goes on to reference a sighting of what appears to be Aniston’s dog in a social media video with John Mayer. The clip has since been deleted, but internet sleuths confirmed at the time that it was not the same dog.

And lastly, while it’s true Aniston has always spoken kindly of her exes, the same can’t exactly be said of Mayer. In the same interview the report referenced, Mayer went on the record saying some pretty insensitive things about Aniston’s age, like she’s “still hoping it goes back to 1998.” While Mayer has since reeled it in when talking about his past relationships, we wouldn’t take anything he said in that interview as evidence for a lingering desire to reunite with Aniston.

There is no substantial evidence linking Aniston and Mayer aside from a brief encounter over a year ago, and after a decade apart it’s safe to say these two aren’t rekindling anything any time soon.

The Tabloid On Jennifer Aniston

To make this story even less believable, we can take a look at Woman’s Day‘s rap sheet when it comes to reporting on Aniston. Last year, the tabloid claimed Aniston was adopting her brother’s kids, which wasn’t true at all. Then the magazine alleged Aniston had reunited with Brad Pitt and they were rebuying their original home. the tabloid even claimed Aniston was “dropping hints” that she was engaged to Brad Pitt. Obviously, Woman’s Day has gotten it wrong before when it comes to Jennifer Aniston.

