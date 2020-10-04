John Mayer, Halsey Still 'Friends With Benefits'?

Last fall, a rumor went around that John Mayer and Halsey were more than just friends. A tabloid proposed the singers were secretly hooking up but did this actually happen? Gossip Cop investigates the story at the time, but let’s take a look back at this report and what is going on between the two today.
For some time, rumors were spread that John Mayer and Halsey were romantically involved. In 2019, Star reported the two artists were hooking up “behind the scenes.” At the time, a source revealed to the outlet that Mayer and Halsey had a “great time” together and invited each other to their concerts where they “made a big fuss” about their supposed romance.
The magazine’s insider continued that even though the two were occasionally playful with one another on social media, behind closed doors, the two were way more intimate than fans knew. The tipster added there were “a lot of blurred lines” between Halsey and Mayer but “time would tell” if things were serious between the two.
Well, a year has passed since this story came out and Gossip Cop can confirm that Halsey and John Mayer were not involved in any sort of romantic relationship. Not only did we run the story by a mutual friend of ours and Mayer who dismissed the report at the time, but the artists also clarified the romance rumors several times before. Halsey began dating American Horror Story actor Evan Peters not too long after this bogus article was published, while Mayer is reportedly still single. Recently, Mayer had a brief cameo on Halsey’s album, Manic. Halsey confirmed on Twitter that the "Gravity" singer’s message was played during her song, "3 am," and that he believed in her before she released the album.
From the looks of it, it seems like the two are just really good friends who support each other. Yet, this wasn’t the first phony report we corrected about John Mayer’s love life from the unreliable tabloid. Two years ago, we debunked an article from the magazine that claimed Mayer was dating Cazzie David. The publication alleged the singer was linked to the daughter of Larry David, but Gossip Cop had learned the story was fabricated.
Last year, the same publication stated Mayer was upset about Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's engagement. The tabloid asserted Mayer was still “pining” for Perry and considered her to be the one that got away. Gossip Cop checked with a mutual friend of ours and Mayer who told us the report was untrue.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.