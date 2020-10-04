John Mayer, Halsey Still 'Friends With Benefits'?

Did John and Halsey Hook Up? Here's The Truth

Well, a year has passed since this story came out and Gossip Cop can confirm that Halsey and John Mayer were not involved in any sort of romantic relationship. Not only did we run the story by a mutual friend of ours and Mayer who dismissed the report at the time, but the artists also clarified the romance rumors several times before. Halsey began dating American Horror Story actor Evan Peters not too long after this bogus article was published, while Mayer is reportedly still single. Recently, Mayer had a brief cameo on Halsey’s album, Manic. Halsey confirmed on Twitter that the "Gravity" singer’s message was played during her song, "3 am," and that he believed in her before she released the album.