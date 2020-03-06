The TMI Details That Made John Mayer Move To Montana

By Brianna Morton |

John Mayer had a “too much information” problem in the early 2010s. A series of interviews the crooner gave in the early half of that decade went far too deeply into details of his personal life that were better left unsaid, and Mayer doesn’t blame anyone but himself for that. He’s older now, and with age comes retrospection.

Looking back, Mayer’s 2010 interview with Playboy is especially cringe-worthy. In it, he calls former girlfriend Jessica Simpson “sexual napalm.” As if that nugget of oversharing wasn’t enough, Mayer also had some fairly racially insensitive things to say about the type of women he preferred and even dropped the n-word.

John Mayer hadn’t learned his lesson

Two years later, Mayer found himself oversharing again — this time in a Rolling Stone interview. Showing that he hadn’t learned quite yet to hold back certain details, Mayer went into a lengthy explanation about how often he pleasured himself. This wasn’t something the interviewer had asked him about. In fact, they described the tangent as “out of the blue, apropos of nothing, really.” This habit of running his mouth is pretty much directly responsible for the following years where Mayer laid low and stayed out of the spotlight as much as possible.

In a 2017 interview with the New York Times, Mayer revealed that he’d moved to Montana in the years following those interviews. Thinking back on those interviews, Mayer is aware of how ridiculous he was. “What has to happen for a guy to believe that he’s totally well-adjusted and be that far out of touch?” he told the publication. “My GPS was shattered, just shattered.”

A Different Perspective

In an effort to try to avoid being the “clichéd rock star,” Mayer admitted that he’d “started to invent my own grenade,” which the publication clarified as his “big mouth.” He now looks at those interviews as the “downfall” moment in his imagined Behind the Music special of his life. Though he’s plenty talkative in this interview, he doesn’t make the same mistakes that he made in his early thirties, finally showing the growth he was always capable of.

