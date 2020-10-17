John Lennon's "Lost Weekend" NYC Penthouse Is On The Market - See The Pics!

Legendary musician John Lennon lived a prolific life before his untimely death in 1980 at only 40 years old. One strange period of Lennon's life is what he often referred to as his "lost weekend" – an 18-month period where he and wife Yoko Ono were estranged, during which he had an intimate relationship with the couple's personal assistant Mary Pang. Lennon and Pang spent most of their time during this period in a penthouse apartment located in Manhattan. Now, this very unit is available for purchase, with an asking price of $5.5 million according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.
As Lennon was already at the height of his career, renting this prime 4,000-square foot, three-story penthouse right along the East River wasn't an issue. While the interior is impressive, the shining star of this penthouse is the stunning 2000-square foot wraparound terrace that offers stunning views of the river and skyline.
Inside, there are plenty of unique rooms to get lost among the three levels, many featuring high ceilings, charming carved wood accents, and unique stylings. Some key highlights include wood-burning fireplaces, a large kitchen and formal dining room, a beautiful sitting room for reading, and high tech updates such as an electronic rotating closet system. The lower level also acts as its own self-contained one-bedroom apartment complete with a separate bathroom, kitchen, and entrance.
Large windows throughout the unit offer breathtaking views of the city while feeling spacious but cozy inside. On the entry level, multiple access points to the terrace are available to easily transition from indoors to out throughout the penthouse.
The bathrooms are a stunner all on their own, each offering ample space and unique style. The master bath features plenty of counter space, a large soaking tub with amazing views, high ceilings, and a vanity area. One of the other bathrooms has lovely stone walls and a wall of mirrors which helps to open up the room.
The property is listed by Brown Harris Stevens. To get an even more intimate look at this penthouse, be sure to check out the video below!