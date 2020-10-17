John Lennon's "Lost Weekend" NYC Penthouse Is On The Market - See The Pics!

Legendary musician John Lennon lived a prolific life before his untimely death in 1980 at only 40 years old. One strange period of Lennon's life is what he often referred to as his "lost weekend" – an 18-month period where he and wife Yoko Ono were estranged, during which he had an intimate relationship with the couple's personal assistant Mary Pang. Lennon and Pang spent most of their time during this period in a penthouse apartment located in Manhattan. Now, this very unit is available for purchase, with an asking price of $5.5 million according to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com.