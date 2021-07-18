John Legend’s Marriage To Chrissy Teigen ‘Hanging By A Thread’ After Bullying Scandal?

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen seemed to have a pretty solid marriage until cyber-bullying allegations came out against the Lip-Sync Battle co-host. Since then reports have been popping up in every tabloid accusing the couple of having problems. Gossip Cop has covered them all and is taking a look back at a few of these stories to see where the couple is now.

Marriage ‘On The Ropes?’

In an article titled “Chrissy & John Face The Music,” the National Enquirer claimed Teigen’s bullying scandal could not have come at a worse time. Legend, as he has supported multiple anti-bullying and abuse charities in the past. Acting like the singer had never seen this side of his wife before, the outlet also used controversial Republican figure Candace Owens and a secret insider as their main sources of evidence.

Besides pointing out that those sources were straight-up ethically problematic, Gossip Cop also made sure to mention that a lot of the information in the article was too personal for the outlet to know. It wouldn’t be surprising if the Enquirer was using shady methods to obtain stories, it was most likely made up.

Blind Sided By Bullying?

In Touch asserted back in early June that Teigen’s marriage to Legend was severely affected by the scandal. The publication reiterated how disappointed the singer was in his wife, writing over and over again that this was not the woman Legend married. If you are like Gossip Cop and asked how would the magazine know, you have the right idea. There is no evidence that the couple was even struggling amid the controversy and it’s highly unlikely the model hid this “dark side” of herself until the story broke.

Ready For A $194 Million Divorce?

Woman’s Day reported a few days later that the scandal caused Legend to rethink his marriage and possibly run for the hills. Friends allegedly supported his decision, wanting him to take the kids, their $194 million fortune, and divorce Teigen. Since this story had circulated a few other times (see above), Gossip Cop was pretty sure the rumor was false. What sealed the deal that the article was false was the fact Legend posted a photo of his wife with their daughter on Instagram that week.

…Or A $150 Million One

Star decided to pile on a few days after that with a similar story of a Legend being humiliated by his wife’s scandal. Citing a possible alcohol dependence and Teigen’s public and heartbreaking miscarriage last year, the outlet noted how devoted Legend has been to his wife and family over the years and speculated that if the model had not stopped drinking the marriage would have ended. The publication claimed that this most recent scandal could have ended the marriage. Gossip Cop pointed out the outlet couldn’t even get the ages of the couple’s kids correct, so it’s unlikely they got any other facts right about the story.

Since these stories were published, Legend has stayed by Teigen’s side and kept defending her when need be. Teigen has since posted on social media again and has opened up about the depression she felt after the controversy. While she should be held accountable for her words, the tabloids didn’t help the situation especially since they are often bullies themselves.

