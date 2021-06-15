Gossip Cop

 by Melanie A. Davis
Celebrities

John Legend ‘Ready To Call It Quits’ With Chrissy Teigen After ‘Shock Scandal’?

Matthew Radulski
12:00 pm, June 15, 2021
Chrissy Teigen in a tan dress with John Legend in a tux
(Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

Are Chrissy Teigen and John Legend breaking up? One report says a “$194 million fortune” is at stake. Gossip Cop investigates.

Chrissy Teigen is still facing repercussions after some old tweets and messages bullying reality star Courtney Stodden. Teigen’s lost some talk show appearances and has kept a low profile amid the scandal.

‘Chrissy & John On The Rocks’

According to Woman’s Day, the scandal has caused John Legend to run for the hills. A source says, “This is not the woman he fell in love with and married,” and he’s appalled by his wife’s actions. Legend’s friends who’ve always disliked Teigen are now urging him to leave her.

Legend feels bad for his wife, who’s lost sponsorships and television appearances, but a source adds, “He’s also so disappointed. He’s never seen this side of her in their seven years together.” An insider concludes, “Friends are already whispering that this could be the end of their fairytale marriage.”

What’s Going On With Chrissy Teigen And John Legend?

This entire narrative is eerily similar to a National Enquirer story. A few weeks ago, the notorious tabloid claimed Legend and Teigen were on the ropes over the bullying accusations. It’s common for tabloids to share stories in an effort to sound more authoritative.

Real friends never talk to tabloids. The tabloid says stars like Rihanna and Meghan Markle are deliberately keeping their distance from Teigen, which implies that they’re also speaking to this tabloid. There’s no way any of these folks, even if they detest Teigen for what she’s done, would ever voice their frustrations to a magazine like Woman’s Day.

They’re Doing Fine

Legend appears to have his wife’s back. The two have been through far more than just this scandal, so we highly doubt that he’d break up his whole family over some old horrible message from before they were an item. Teigen appeared on Legend’s Instagram earlier this week, so it looks like the marriage will survive.

Other Tall Tales

This tabloid loves promoting stories about high-profile divorces, yet the breakups never seem to really happen. Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis, and George and Amal Clooney have all been subjected to a baseless Woman’s Day divorce rumor. Teigen and Legend also share company with Prince Harry and Markle, as well as Danny Moder and Julia Roberts.

SInce all of these couples are still going strong, you clearly cannot trust divorce stories from this tabloid. Just because Teigen and Legend are keeping a low profile does not mean they’re about to breakup. This story lacks any credible evidence, so Gossip Cop is debunking it.

