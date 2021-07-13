John Legend, Chrissy Teigen Vacation In Italy Together Amid Divorce Rumors

Chrissy Teigen and John Legend have attracted rumors that they’re going through hard times. Recent social media posts from Teigen seek to put this myth to bed. Gossip Cop has the story.

Some Background

Teigen went from being a beloved social media star to a pariah in record time. Old direct messages laced with hatred earned her a reputation as a bully. This online bullying led to rumors about her marriage to John Legend being on the rocks.

Nearly every tabloid had the same idea at once, and so Gossip Cop began debunking stories about Teigen and Legend getting divorced. Later, Legend supposedly wanted to protect his own reputation and run to the hills. These stories always lacked any real evidence, and Legend has privately stood by his wife this whole time.

Italian Getaway

Legend and Teigen are doing just fine. Better than fine even, as they’re coming off a family vacation to Italy. Teigen posted many photos of the family together during the trip.

The couple visited Rome, Tuscany, and traveled all around. They brought their children along, too.

Finally, Teigen had a photo-op in Cinque Terre. The couple appears to have returned home after this, but it looks like it was a very fun week.

In a logical world, tabloids would see these photos and learn to back off this divorce story. Gossip Cop wouldn’t bet on it though. Teigen and Legend are clearly doing well, and have endured this latest scandal.

Other Myths Busted

The National Enquirer recently took a different route in its Teigen coverage. Instead of attacking her marriage, it attacker her appearance. Its so-called insider said Teigen was coping with the bullying allegations by getting copious amounts of plastic surgery.

There was nothing of substance to this hit-piece, for it was more focused on insults, like calling Teigen’s face “as full as a chipmunk’s,” than on telling an accurate story. Teigen’s admitted to plastic surgery but maintains that her cheeks are off-limits.

Teigen and Legend wouldn’t go on a luxurious family trip to Italy if they were at each other’s throats. There’s no way you can look at these photos and think the couple is planning an expensive divorce. As you’d expect, Teigen and Legend mean too much to one another for this bullying scandal to rip them apart.

More News From Gossip Cop

How Chrissy Teigen Got Her Start

The Truth About Those Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Divorce Rumors