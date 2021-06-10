John Legend ‘Blindsided’ By Chrissy Teigen Bullying Scandal, Headed For ‘$150 Million’ Divorce?

Is John Legend and Chrissy Teigen‘s marriage struggling amid the model’s recent bullying scandal? That’s one tabloid’s story. Gossip Cop investigates the rumor.

John Legend ‘Humiliated’ By Chrissy Teigen’s Scandal?

Recently, model Courtney Stodden revealed the intense online bullying she suffered from Chrissy Teigen a decade ago. Teigen has since faced immense criticism, and In Touch asserts that her marriage to John Legend is even suffering. According to the tabloid’s source, “This scandal could end up destroying her career and some friendships,” but the tabloid insists it’s her and Legend’s marriage that’s truly damaged.

“He’s upset about what’s happening to his wife, and he’s trying to be there for her, but he’s also so disappointed,” the source explains. The couple has been together since 2007, but Legend is reportedly fearing he doesn’t truly know his wife. The source adds, “This is not the woman he fell in love with and married. And now, John’s friends who never liked Chrissy are pushing him to dump her.”

The magazine alleges that this scandal has brought to light a dark side of Teigen that she’d been hiding from Legend. According to the source, “She showed him one side of herself only — never this dark ugly side — so he was blindsided.” Fans are starting to speculate that this could be the end for them. While the couple would no doubt face emotional turmoil through such a split, an insider explains that “there would be $150 million at stake” if they were to divorce. The report ends by speculating that this scandal might “send Teigen over the edge,” since she’s had a history of alcohol dependency.

Chrissy Teigen And John Legend Past The ‘Point Of No Return’?

So, is is true that Chrissy Teigen and John Legend are headed for a $150 million divorce? It’s highly unlikely given what we know. This report is simply capitalizing on the model’s recent scandal and adding fuel to the fire. There’s absolutely nothing to suggest Teigen and Legend are even struggling, let alone headed for some big split. Teigen has since issued a heartfelt apology explaining that she’s ashamed of the person she was when she made those comments.

It’s total fantasy to believe Teigen was somehow “hiding” her true self from her husband. It’s likely Legend knows his wife much better than this tabloid’s alleged “insider.” At the moment, it doesn’t look like fans of the couple have anything to worry about. Legend even posted a sweet picture of Teigen and their daughter captioned, “So proud of our little dancer!” All the evidence suggests Teigen and Legend are still going strong, and the tabloid was just using her recent scandal to sell some magazines.

The Tabloid On Celebrity Splits

This is far from the first time Gossip Cop has caught In Touch lying about celebrity divorces. Last year, the tabloid reported Faith Hill and Tim McGraw were getting a $200 million divorce. Then, the tabloid alleged Ellen DeGeneres and Portia de Rossi were headed for a $500 million divorce over her DeGeneres’ recent scandals. And most recently, the magazine reported that Reese Witherspoon and her husband were getting a $250 million divorce. Obviously, this publication likes flashy divorce stories with big price tags, whether they’re based on facts or not.

