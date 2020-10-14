John Legend And Chrissy Teigen Sell 8,520 Sq Ft Home To Upgrade To Larger Estate

Hollywood power couple John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have been like many Americans this year looking to upgrade their digs. Back in August the couple decided to list their gorgeous Beverly Hills home in search of, if you can believe it, something even larger. According to TopTenRealEstateDeals.com, it was listed for a cool $23.95 million, and all you have to do is take a look at the photos to understand why.
A stunning sight to behold, the 8,520-square foot mansion was actually built in 1966 and has received all the luxury upgrades over the years to keep it looking luxurious and modern. In total it has seven bedrooms, eight bathrooms, and an enormous living room with 33-foot ceilings, floor-to-ceiling windows, and sweeping canyon views.
Outside, there’s a gigantic entertainment area with a heated saltwater pool and a hot tub, plus a wood-fired oven, a professional chef’s grill, and a tranquil shaded garden for dining in the open air.
Other wow-worthy features include a home theater, a state-the-art gym, and a fully equipped chef’s kitchen with exquisite Italian quartz countertops.
The fireplace in the master suite is built of brass, concrete, and clay and truly is the centerpiece of the room. The walk-in closet looks more like a design shop with its pristine glass doors and display shelves.
The master bath not only features his and hers sinks, but his and hers counter tops, along with a large soaking tub that offers amazing views. In contrast is the more decadent formal dining room ready to host grand dinner parties.
The couple stayed in Beverly Hills, moving into an even more modern 10,700-square foot home on 6,600-square feet of land that they bought for $17.5 million. Their newest digs includes six bedrooms, nine bathrooms, a 100-foot infinity pool, and a pool house. It's hard to say which home is more beautiful, as both properties are truly breathtaking.