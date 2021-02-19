Gossipcop

Honest Celebrity News & Gossip

side by side photos of John Goodman and Wendy Williams News John Goodman’s Health Crisis, Wendy Williams’ Breakdown, And More Gossip From This Week

This week has seen a number of stories about health scares and worried friends. Here's what you might have missed so far.

by Griffin Matis
Kourtney Kardashian wearing a jacket, opened to reveal a skimpy bra News Kourtney Kardashian Throws Shade At Sisters In G-String Shot Of Her Own After Being Left Out

Kourtney Kardashian was noticeably absent from a sexy photo shoot involving three of her sisters, Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, and Kylie Jenner. Now Kourtney is showing her sense of humor, along with her sexy side, with a photo wearing identical SKIMS lingerie as her sisters. “Since I wasn’t invited to the sister shoot …” Kourtney […]

 by Hugh Scott
screenshot of Michelle Obama smiling at the DNCC Celebrities Michelle Obama Getting ‘$1 Million Makeover’ To Save Marriage?

Is Michelle Obama getting a $1 million makeover to make Barack Obama drool? Gossip Cop investigates the rumor. ‘Michelle’s Million-Buck Makeover!’ According to the National Enquirer, “starstruck Michelle Obama is splurging on a million-dollar head-to-toe makeover… in a bid to conquer Tinseltown and spice up her marriage.” A source says, “Michelle is getting this spruce-up […]

 by Matthew Radulski
Satchel Lee, Jackson Lee, and Spike Lee at a screen of "BlacKkKlansman" Celebrities Spike Lee’s Kids, Satchel And Jackson, Make History As 2021 Golden Globe Ambassadors

Get details on 2021 Golden Globe Ambassadors Satchel And Jackson Lee—children of Spike Lee.

 by Deb Taylor
News

John Goodman’s Health Crisis, Wendy Williams’ Breakdown, And More Gossip From This Week

G
Griffin Matis
12:00 pm, February 19, 2021
side by side photos of John Goodman and Wendy Williams
(Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com, lev radin/Shutterstock.com)

Life can change in the blink of an eye, and that’s just as true for celebrities. This week has seen a number of stories about health scares and worried friends. Here’s what you might have missed so far.

John Goodman in a navy suit
(Kathy Hutchins/Shutterstock.com)

John Goodman ‘Running Out Of Time’?

Though he’s cleaned up his act as he’s gotten older, the National Enquirer reports that Goodman is deeply worried that he doesn’t have much time left after years of health problems and drug and alcohol abuse. “Doctors have told him after so many years of boozing, the damage to his liver is hard to calculate,” a source reveals. Here’s what we know about the legendary actor’s health.

Wendy Williams in a pink sweater
(Ron Adar/Shutterstock.com)

Wendy Williams Needs ‘Emergency Psychological Care?’

According to the Enquirer, the “train-wreck talk queen” has been caught “jumping the rails yet again” after reportedly a wild confrontation at a dry cleaners. “She’s acting out in very disturbing ways,” a doctor explains. “She seems incoherent and in desperate need of professional care.” This is what’s going on with the controversial host.

Dolly Parton speaking in a microphone in a yellow and red outfit
(Carl Beust / Shutterstock.com)

Dolly Parton’s Husband Has ‘Months’ To Live?

Parton has become her husband’s “primary caregiver,” according to the Enquirer, as his “condition has drastically declined.” A friend of the singer tells the outlet that she “feared leaving Carl alone in Tennessee” so much that she turned down the Presidential Medal of Freedom. We checked in on the rumor and the country icon here.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle smiling in the middle of a crowd
(FiledIMAGE/Shutterstock.com)

Report: Prince Harry Launching Hollywood Career, Orchestrated By Meghan Markle

Heat reports that Markle “has been encouraging Harry to put himself out there and do a lot more schmoozing in Hollywood,” and given his recent appearance with James Corden, it seems to be working. “As the world goes back to normal, you can guarantee that they will be putting themselves out there more and more,” an insider explains. This is what’s going on with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

(Ron Adar / Shutterstock.com)

Danny DeVito, Rhea Perlman ‘Spicing Up’ Marriage With Facelift?

Though they share a relationship that stretches decades, the Globe says that Perlman’s recent facelift has finally brought “back some of the magic that brought the couple together when they first started dating in 1971.” The Cheers star reportedly underwent a few nip-and-tucks to freshen up their romance. Here’s what the spicy rumor said about the couple.

  • G Griffin Matis

    Griffin Matis is perpetually looking for the next investigation, especially if it involves tracking down photos or calling out deceptive writing. When he’s off-duty, he’s usually focused on something nerdy, like writing about what animal Leonardo DiCaprio would be in Animal Crossing.

  • ©Copyright 2021
  • For details on Quillt's privacy and cookie policies, please visit our privacy policy page.