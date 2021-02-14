John Goodman 'Running Out Of Time'?

What's Going On Here

While it is true that Goodman's had his problems in the past, this story seems to be nothing more than an attempt to shame the legendary actor and stir up drama. The sources in the rumor are all unreliable, given that the doctor in question has never treated — or even met — Goodman, so there's no reason that they'd have any legitimate insight into the state of his health. Sure, he's at risk of some diseases, but so are most people. Any celebrity could have a sudden aneurysm or pass away, but that doesn't mean it's fair to imply that they're running out of time or close to death.