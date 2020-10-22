John Cena Was A 'Groomzilla' While Planning $5 Million Wedding?

Was John Cena An 'Over-The-Top' Groom?

In May, In Touch reported Cena was splurging $5 million on his nuptials to Shariatzadeh and planned the entire wedding by himself. According to the tabloid, the WWE star was “pulling out all the stops” to give Shariatzadeh her dream wedding. At the time, an insider tattled the two were hoping to wed on a tropical island where they planned "to fly out all of their friends for the ceremony by a private jet."