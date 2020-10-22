Gisele Bündchen Reveals She Only Uses Water To Wash Her Face News Gisele Bündchen Reveals She Only Uses Water To Wash Her Face
John Cena Was A 'Groomzilla' While Planning $5 Million Wedding?

John Cena in a navy suit and Shay Shariatzadeh in a silver dress kiss at a red carpet event
Kathy Hutchins / Shutterstock.com

The typical wedding stereotype usually paints the bride as “difficult” amid planning her wedding, and it’s very rare the grooms get blame for causing a fuss. But one tabloid suggested that John Cena was a “groomzilla” while planning a $5 million wedding to Shay Shariatzadeh. Gossip Cop has looked into the report. Here is what we found out.

Was John Cena An 'Over-The-Top' Groom?

In May, In Touch reported Cena was splurging $5 million on his nuptials to Shariatzadeh and planned the entire wedding by himself. According to the tabloid, the WWE star was “pulling out all the stops” to give Shariatzadeh her dream wedding. At the time, an insider tattled the two were hoping to wed on a tropical island where they planned "to fly out all of their friends for the ceremony by a private jet."

The source further revealed that the Trainwreck star was arranging for his bride to wear a “couture gown” and was taking care of the flowers and music and hired a Michelin-starred chef for the catering. “Everything in the wedding was extravagant,” added the source. In Touch disclosed that Cena’s grandiose plans for the ceremony left his former fiancee, Nikki Bella, “fuming.” “John was so cheap with her, he had her on a budget,” the insider divulged.

Here's The Truth Behind Cena's Wedding

Gossip Cop can correct this silly narrative. John Cena and Shay Shariatzadeh wed earlier this month, and the more trustworthy outlet People reported the complete opposite of what the tabloid claimed would happen. According to the magazine, Cena and Shariatzadeh were married in a private ceremony in Tampa, Florida. The publication added the Bumblebee actor wanted to wed Shariatzadeh “out of the limelight” and described Cena as a “romantic.” That doesn’t sound like Cena was an over-the-top “groomzilla” like In Touch claimed him to be.

In regards to Nikki Bella, the former pro-wrestler recently welcomed a son and is engaged to Russian dancer Artem Chigvintsev. We highly doubt the reality star is concerned with her former partner's personal life as she’s busy with her own. Simply put, In Touch’s narrative was completely fabricated. Also, it’s hard to trust anything the tabloids report about Cena as we’ve debunked various incorrect stories before.

More Bogus Stories About John Cena

Earlier this year, Gossip Cop busted Life & Style for purporting that John Cena was “racing” Nikki Bella to the altar. We disproved the phony story and clarified that Cena and Bella weren’t in competition with one another and had both moved on.

A few months ago, we debunked the same magazine for asserting that Cena was renting an island for his wedding to Shariatzadeh. Since it was confirmed the wrestler married in Florida, this was also another inaccurate story.

Our Verdict

Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.

