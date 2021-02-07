John Cena Rushed To Get Married Because He's 'Ready To Be A Dad'?

Sixteen-time world champion John Cena recently got married to engineer Shay Shariatzadeh. Gossip Cop recently heard a story about him getting married hastily so he could have children, just like his ex-fiancee, Nikki Bella. Let’s look back on that story, shall we?
According to OK!, John Cena was “already gearing up for fatherhood” after “being on the fence” about being a dad for years. A source said that he and Shariatzadeh were “not wasting any time” and “hope to have some good news before the year is out.” Cena had a change of heart regarding children after seeing how much his ex-fiancee, Nikki Bella, “loves being a mom and how happy his dad friends are. He and Shay both want a big family."
Gossip Cop busted this story by noting Cena and Bella broke up specifically because he did not want kids. This isn’t ancient history either, for the two Total Bellas stars broke up in May of 2018. It’s preposterous to think Cena would see his ex have a baby and suddenly realize it’s what he wanted all along.
Despite this tabloid saying that Cena and Shariatzadeh were hoping for pregnancy by the end of 2020, no pregnancy announcement came. It’s pretty obvious to Gossip Cop that this story is completely false. Cena is instead starring in a Super Bowl commercial for Mountain Dew.
This tabloid has a bad habit of reporting pregnancies that never end up happening. It claimed that Kate Middleton was pregnant with baby number four in 2018, then said that she was pregnant with twins one year later. It reported that Jessica Biel was three months pregnant the same week she gave birth and claimed that Julia Roberts was pregnant at 50 when she wasn’t. This tabloid has no reservations about inventing pregnancies that never seem to happen.
For another bogus wrestling story, it once claimed that Henry Cavill was begging John Cena’s Wrestlemania 28 opponent Dwayne Johnson for a role in a Fast & Furious film. Cena will star in the upcoming F9, but it doesn’t look like either Cavill or Johnson will join him. A source close to the situation told Gossip Cop that story was not true, and no casting news has said otherwise.
Cena has broken engagements specifically over the question of children, so it’s extremely unlikely that he would then rush into a marriage so he could be a father. With a bad reputation when it comes to pregnancies and no announcement by the end of 2020, it’s obvious that this story was completely false.
Gossip Cop has determined this story is totally false.
