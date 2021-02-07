John Cena Rushed To Get Married Because He's 'Ready To Be A Dad'?

Hasty Wedding To Start A Family?

According to OK!, John Cena was “already gearing up for fatherhood” after “being on the fence” about being a dad for years. A source said that he and Shariatzadeh were “not wasting any time” and “hope to have some good news before the year is out.” Cena had a change of heart regarding children after seeing how much his ex-fiancee, Nikki Bella, “loves being a mom and how happy his dad friends are. He and Shay both want a big family."