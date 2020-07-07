John Cena Renting Island For Wedding With Girlfriend Shay Shariatzadeh?

Who’s to say that Shariatzadeh was really wearing a diamond ring that day and not a large rhinestone, or some other clear stone? And even if it was a diamond ring, that doesn’t mean it’s an engagement ring, even if it is on “that” finger. Gossip Cop simply couldn't bring ourselves to trust the word of an anonymous tipster, especially since there has not even been confirmation from the couple that they're engaged, let alone planning an island-destination wedding. Should Cena and Shariatzadeh truly become engaged, they’ll likely announce the news themselves, rather than say nothing as supermarket gossip rags make fools of themselves. The tabloids would rather print eye-catching lies about the wrestling star than print what they actually know, which is nothing.