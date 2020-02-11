What John Cena Thinks Of His Record At The Make-A-Wish Foundation

By Brianna Morton |

John Cena may not have kids of his own, but that doesn’t mean he can’t make an enormous impact on the lives of vulnerable children across the U.S. Ever since he first debuted in the WWE, he has partnered with the Make-A-Wish to fulfill the wishes of children that are critically ill. In the years since he first began working with the foundation, he’s fulfilled over 600 wishes, a record that no other celebrity has even come close to reaching.

Cena is still amazed that he’s so popular with kids at the Make-A-Wish foundation. He’s a very in-demand individual and described the entire experience of being requested to fulfill a child’s wish as “literally the most flattering thing that someone can do,” in an interview with Collider.

The humble hero knows just how important his work is

The always humble wrestler-turned-actor doesn’t just participate in the program to stroke his own ego, however. He understands just how important his role is, especially for the kids and their families. “Right from the very first experience, I had a great perspective of not only how flattering it was to me,” he explained, “but how important it is to be a piece in the wish-making process. Then through time, through meeting all these wonderful children and families, you see the happiness it provides. Happiness in many cases can provide hope and hope can provide our most priceless asset: time.”

In 2018, Cena spoke with The Associated Press about his experience with the charity and why he thought he was such a favorite among the kids. “One, I just have nonstop energy. I love energy and I love excitement, and I think kids have the same.” The same way kids are almost naturally drawn to him, Cena is also drawn to children. He said, “They don’t hide how they feel…I love that honesty. I think that’s really what connects me to young people, is they’re not trying to shade you with anything. They’ll give it to you straight.” Of the overall experience, all Cena had to say was simply, “I just think it’s the coolest thing, man.”

John Cena has no interest in parenthood

Although Cena has a clear talent for dealing with children, the former WWE wrestler doesn’t have plans to have any on his own. That doesn’t stop tabloids from claiming the opposite. In 2017, shortly after Cena proposed to his then-fianceé Nikki Bella, the gossip site HollywoodLife claimed Bella and Cena were planning to have kids together. Gossip Cop busted the story at the time by pointing out that Bella had specifically said Cena didn’t want kids, so the couple had no plans on having any together. Since then, Cena and Bella parted ways, with Bella going on to get engaged to dancer Artem Chigvintsev, with whom she is expecting her first child.