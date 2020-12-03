John Cena 'Ready To Be A Dad' Per Report

The two parted ways in April of 2018 over the issue, though Cena soon offered to reverse his vasectomy if Nikki would take him back. She agreed to those terms, but broke up with him a few short months later. Nikki explained, “Even in the end when he was willing to give me kids, I could just tell it's not what we wanted. And that's really, like, you know, what pushed me in the end, was like, if I'm going to force someone to be a father.”