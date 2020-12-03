John Cena 'Ready To Be A Dad' Per Report

Is John Cena finally “ready to be a dad” now that he’s married to Shay Shariatzadeh? One tabloid insisted the famed wrestler was eager to start a family with his new wife, especially after seeing how happy motherhood made his ex Nikki Bella. Gossip Cop looked into the report and can clarify it.
OK! recently reported that John Cena and his new wife, engineer Shay Shariatzadeh, were looking to expand their family. One source told the outlet the pair hoped to get pregnant by the end of the year. Though the tabloids acknowledged that Cena spent years “being on the fence” about whether to have kids, it now alleged that the WWE star was “already gearing up for fatherhood.” A source shared,
He’s ready to be a dad, and that’s one of the reasons they rushed the wedding.
The newlyweds were “not wasting any time,” the source continued, and they “hope to have some good news before the year is out.” Cena was previously engaged to fellow wrestling star Nikki Bella until the two split in 2018. The main issue that led to the pair’s breakup was the question of whether or not to have kids. The tipster asserted that Cena had “previously flip-flopped over kids so many times,” but now, “he can’t imagine anything greater.” That change of heart was, ironically, credited to Bella, who welcomed a son in August.
He sees how much Nikki loves being a mom and how happy his dad friends are. He and Shay both want a big family.
Does this tabloid have amnesia? The whole reason Nikki Bella ended her relationship with John Cena was because he did not want to have children, and she did. During an appearance with her twin sister, Brie, on the Better Together with Maria Menounos show, Nikki confirmed that the issue of children was why she and Cena called off their engagement.
The two parted ways in April of 2018 over the issue, though Cena soon offered to reverse his vasectomy if Nikki would take him back. She agreed to those terms, but broke up with him a few short months later. Nikki explained, “Even in the end when he was willing to give me kids, I could just tell it's not what we wanted. And that's really, like, you know, what pushed me in the end, was like, if I'm going to force someone to be a father.”
And I remember thinking, that's not what I want. I don't want to force someone to change.
The two had an amicable split and are still very friendly with each other. The biggest issue the two had was about having kids. So if Cena’s previous relationship ended because he didn’t want kids, why would he have such a sudden change of heart just a little over a year later? He might want children sometime in the future, but if a shady tabloid like OK! is reporting that he’s “gearing up for fatherhood,” it’s likely false.
This tabloid's sister outlets have targeted John Cena and his new wife with made-up rumors. Life & Style claimed that Cena was planning to wed Shay Shariatzadeh in a lavish ceremony on a tropical island. The two actually got married in Tampa, Florida. Another sister outlet, In Touch, insisted that Cena was a total "groomzilla" while planning the couple's "$5 million" wedding. Gossip Cop found plenty of evidence to the contrary, which made the story a cinch to bust. Supermarket gossip rags are clearly the wrong place to go for accurate information about Cena's personal life.
Gossip Cop can’t say for sure, but this is most likely false, given the evidence.
Report: Bo Derek, John Corbett Finally Getting Married
Prince Charles Kicking Princess Anne Out Of The Royal Family At Camilla Parker Bowles Request, Per Report
Is Tom Selleck Gay? A Complete Look At The Facts
Ryan Seacrest Blind Due To Botox?