John Cena Is The Biggest BTS Fan In Hollywood

By Elyse Johnson |

John Cena is one of the biggest wrestling stars in the sports world, and now he’s one of the biggest actors in Hollywood. In addition to being a well-versed entertainer, there’s something else about Cena that makes him unique: He’s a huge K-pop fanboy. The actor is apparently a very big fan of the group BTS, the seven-member boy band from South Korea. The group rose to prominence after the release of their first album in 2013.

The group has become an international sensation, selling out concerts and albums worldwide. They have been dubbed the “Princes of Pop.” While it’s easy to see why anyone would be fascinated with the group, Cena’s love and respect for them is massive, and he’s not ashamed of it.

John Cena is a member of the #BTSArmy

In January 2020, Cena was joined by actress January Jones on The Late Late Show with James Corden. While there, Jones revealed that she had taken a photo with BTS but had no idea who they were at the time — a statement that did not sit well with Cena. The actor then spoke on his love for the boy band and why he admired them.

“I became interested in the fact that they are Korean pop band and they were the first Korean pop band to actually connect with everybody throughout the world. They have fans throughout the world and, being in live entertainment, I was like, ‘wow that’s interesting’ and ‘how did they do this.’ Then I began listening to their music and the message they sent to their fans, and it’s one of self-love and self-reflection and being confident in yourself, even though you may be different,” Cena explained.

When Corden asked the wrestler which member was his favorite, Cena immediately answered that RM and J-Hope were his two favorites since he was a rapper himself. This isn’t even the first time John Cena has hailed the boy band for their talent during interviews.

He’s been a fan for years

In 2018, Cena spoke with Entertainment Tonight about his plans to become a “secret bodyguard” for the popular boy band. The actor also shared that when he became aware of BTS and their following, it took him by surprise. Still, it intrigued him. “I listened to their music, I enjoy their music. J-Hope is my favorite just because he got a little bit of street cred like myself. But I really enjoy the following and the passion they create, I think that’s something special,” Cena stated.

The former wrestler has also been seen dropping some moves to BTS’ songs, particularly in March 2018 when he hosted the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards. The actor came on to the stage and did a short routine to the group’s song “Mic Drop”. It’s nearly impossible to beat John Cena’s passion for the group.