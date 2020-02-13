John Cena Got The Same Acting Advice From Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, And Dwayne Johnson

By Elyse Johnson |

John Cena seems to have a very busy schedule with his various projects. Cena doesn’t seem to have any intentions of slowing down, but to go from one intense project to the next can take a lot out of an actor. Cena has already received advice from some on-screen legends, but some of his other very well-known friends helped him take the first step.

The former wrestler has been seen in multiple big-hit films lately, including Bumblebee, Trainwreck, and Blockers. Since each character is different, it does require a different side of himself. Cena shared some surprisingly similar advice he’s gotten from other stars on how to handle Hollywood.

John Cena gets by with help from his friends

In the movie, Trainwreck, Cena portrayed Steven, a gym-addict who has a casual relationship with the film’s main character, Amy, portrayed by Amy Schumer. The role was more of the comedic side for the actor but nonetheless left a notable impression among his fan base — particularly because of one scene where Cena’s character spoke in legitimate Mandarin Chinese during a sex scene with Schumer. In an interview with GQ, Cena admitted that he was nervous auditioning for the role before talking to two experts.

The actor was able to step into the comedy world because of some words of wisdom he received from some of funniest women in the business, Amy Poehler and Tina Fey. John Cena recalled that the actresses made him feel comfortable and encouraged him to be himself. “That was the most rewarding and humbling feeling. It’s not like they were trying to be negative at all. They just wanted me to be funny and wanted me to be me. I can’t thank them enough for helping someone like myself, who felt truly nervous, feel comfortable,” Cena told the magazine.

Dwayne Johnson told Cena how to feel good about his work

In a separate interview, the actor shared that he received similar words of encouragement from fellow wrestler-turned actor, Dwayne Johnson. Cena shared with site The Sports Daily what Johnson encouraged him to do in regards to managing a challenging career in the entertainment industry.

“The Rock has been genuine enough to tell me to be myself. I think it was great advice. It came right at a time when I needed it,” the former wrestler explained. The actor continued that he didn’t have the best luck with the movie world and Johnson’s advice came right in the knick of time.

“He said: ‘Hey man, they’re going to like you, or hate you, for you. Be yourself. At least that way, at the end of the day, you’ll feel good about your body of work,” the actor said. It seems like Fey, Poehler, and Johnson’s advice to John Cena has paid off. By being his charismatic self, the actor has now signed on to star in the Fast and Furious series. The actor will appear in the ninth film of the hit franchise, and F9: The Fast Saga will hit theaters this year.