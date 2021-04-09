John Boehner Calls Jim Jordan A ‘Political Terrorist,’ Ted Cruz A ‘Jerk’

On the eve of the release of his now hotly-anticipated memoir, former Speaker Of The House John Boehner has revealed some more about it in an upcoming interview with CBS Sunday Morning. One of the more explosive revelations is how he feels about some of his former colleagues in the House, especially fellow Ohio representative and Republican firebrand, Jim Jordan.

Jim Jordan: Political Terrorist

In the interview, CBS’s John Dickerson asks Boehner about some of the charges he makes in his upcoming book, asking, “You call some of these members political terrorists.” Boehner minces no words in his response, saying, “Oh, yeah, Jim Jordan especially, my colleague from Ohio. I just never saw a guy who spent more time tearing things apart– never building anything, never puttin’ anything together.”

Ted Cruz Also In The Line Of Fire

Boehner also holds nothing back when describing his collauge in the Senate, Texas Senator Ted Cruz. When asked about the former Republican candidate for President, Boehner replies, “I don’t beat anybody up, it’s ki– not really my style, except that jerk.”

Donald Trump Has Also Been In Boehner’s Sights

John Boehner hasn’t held his tongue for former President Donald Trump either, writing in his book, saying he was happy to not attend Trump’s 2017 inauguration because, he was “not sure I belonged to the Republican Party he created, adding, “I don’t even think I could get elected in today’s Republican Party anyway. I don’t think Ronald Reagan could either.”

According to reports, Boehner finished the memoir well before the event at the Capitol on January 6th, but rewrote some of it, fully blaming Trump for the riot, writing, “Trump incited that bloody insurrection for nothing more than selfish reasons, perpetuated by the bull [expletive] he’d been shoveling since he lost a fair election the previous November.”

John Boehner’s memoir, On the House: A Washington Memoir, will be released on April 13th.

